The No. 7 seed Shawnee Heights boys basketball team (14-7) hosted No. 10 Mill Valley (10-11) for their sub-state opener on Tuesday and won 64-47 to move on to the finals against No. 2 De Soto (17-4) on Friday. A nine-point 15-6 first quarter lead for Shawnee Heights ballooned to as much as 18-points in the second quarter as they took a 31-21 lead into halftime. ...

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO