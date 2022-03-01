ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines raises $8.9 bln via retail treasury bonds

Reuters
 1 day ago

MANILA, March 1 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Bureau of the Treasury said on Tuesday it raised 457.5 billion pesos ($8.92 billion) through the sale of five-year retail bonds.

The proceeds, raised after a two-week public offering, were part of this year's government borrowing plan seeking to raise as much as 2.2 trillion pesos. The funds include 120.8 billion pesos raised at the rate-setting auction on Feb. 15. read more

About 75% of this year's fund-raising programme will be sourced from the domestic market, the bureau said.

"By our funding activities in the domestic space, we are shielding our debt portfolio from volatility in the global financial markets, all while taking advantage of the commitment of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for supporting the country's economic recovery," National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said in a statement, referring to the country's central bank.

The proceeds will help the government finance its pandemic response and economic recovery measures, she said.

Last year, the government raised 823.3 billion pesos from peso-denominated retail bond issues, and $1.6 billion via its first-ever retail dollar bond offer.

($1 = 51.27 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Shipping giant Maersk considers suspension of all deliveries to and from Russia

"Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland," Marsek said in a statement. The shipping giant said it was "keeping a close eye" on developments regarding Russia's actions. The U.S., European Union, Canada and Britain have all announced sanctions targeting Moscow...
INDUSTRY
