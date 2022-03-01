ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Gentle Yoga

 1 day ago

This class is an integrative blend of breathing techniques, yoga warm-ups and...

WebMD

Chair Yoga Poses

Social media feeds filled with photos of fitness models twisted into poses requiring extreme strength, flexibility, and balance may leave you thinking, “Yoga is not for me.”. Nadine Kelly, MD, founder of Yogi MD, wants to change your mind. “We tend to think of yoga as an athletic endeavor...
CHARLOTTE, NC
womenfitness.net

Yoga Shorts with Pckets Spandex Soft

High Waist & Tummy Control: Running biker shorts with high waist and wide waistband help hide your belly and outline your curves, showing a more sexy shape.Workout shorts provide you with enough coverage.NOTE: It is normal for the waist to make a sound when stretched on the first time. Non...
WORKOUTS
marriage.com

Yoga Therapy

When most people think of therapy, they probably imagine a patient sitting across from a psychologist on a couch and talking through emotional issues. Yoga therapy offers an alternative to this model and uses other approaches to address mental and emotional problems, as well as medical issues. What is Yoga...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
bravotv.com

Contessa Metcalfe Shows Off the Results of Her Latest Workout Routine

Contessa Metcalfe is stepping up her fitness game in 2022. The Married to Medicine cast member recently took to Instagram to flaunt the results of her new workout routine, showcasing her figure in a plunging, cut-out floral dress. In a video posted to Instagram on February 3, Contessa opened up...
WORKOUTS
Indy100

If you can give yourself goosebumps, your brain might be special

It might sound like a bit of a lame superpower, but the ability yourself goosebumps can have some unexpected benefits. Yep, some of us can raise their own body hair whenever they want - though we haven't got to the bottom of why you'd want to yet - and not just unconsciously when cold, afraid or aroused.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
verywellhealth.com

How to Fix Cracked Heels

Cracked heels, also called heel fissures, occur when the bottom and heels of your feet become dry, hard, flaky, or crusty. Fissures, or cracks, begin to form in the skin. The skin of the heel may also become yellow in color. Although cracked heels are typically mild, in some cases they can lead to pain, itching, or bleeding.
APPAREL
MIX 94.9

Sartell Students Collecting Gently Used Dresses For Prom

SARTELL -- A group of Sartell-St. Stephen high school students are looking to make prom more affordable for their peers. Members of the prom committee are collecting gently used prom dresses and cash donations for tuxedo rentals to help eliminate the financial barriers for students who want to attend. Senior...
SARTELL, MN

