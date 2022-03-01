ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Is Blind: Deepti’s Siblings Post Joint Statement Calling Shake ‘a Loser’

By Jennifer Zhan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season of Love Is Blind may be over, but the drama sure isn’t. Deepti Vempati’s siblings have posted a joint statement criticizing their sister’s ex-fiancé, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee. “‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser,” Sunny Vempati and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati wrote on Instagram. “You minimized my sister’s life by...

Vulture

50 Cent Threatens to Ghost Starz Over Power Book IV Renewal

Rapper and executive producer 50 Cent presented the sassiest use of the eggplant emoji since its conception in a series of five Instagram posts on Wednesday. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆,” he wrote in the caption underneath a video of a man throwing his stuff in a bag and stomping it shut. The hilarious stock photos of luggage came as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson threatened to exit his deal with Starz, where he executive produces the Power franchise. Jackson expressed frustration over Starz’s failure to renew Power spinoff Book IV: Force, which lured in the largest premiere audience in Starz history. “They renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo,” the producer wrote. “If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. 🤦‍♂️” A source close to the situation told The Wrap that Jackson’s contract is not officially terminated until the fall, but his recent condemnation of the network proves there’s a chance that 50 Cent may go “Ghost.”
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

'Love Is Blind' Reunion: What We Know About Deepti and Kyle's Connection (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! If you have not watched the reunion special of Love Is Blind season 2, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. It was the curveball that came out of nowhere on Netflix's reunion special for season 2 of Love Is Blind. Fans went in expecting lots of drama and a few tears, but no one anticipated a missed connection coming to light between two of the contestants.
TV SERIES
#Love Is Blind
Vulture

Alan Ladd Jr., Producer Involved in 14 Best Picture Nominees, Dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the producer who green-lit Star Wars and worked on 14 Best Picture–nominated films, has died. He was 84. Ladd was known for being a stand-up guy and an all-around nice fellow. “There are snakes in this business and then there’s Alan Ladd,” director Richard Donner was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ladd’s daughter broke the news in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Dua Lipa Teaches Jimmy Fallon Her ‘Don’t Start Now’ TikTok Dance

Dua Lipa is reclaiming the viral TikTok dance she accidentally created in 2017. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she talked about her dance evolution and how she grew from the criticism of her stage performances. “‘She looks like she’s trying to put a shoe on in a rush or something’,” said Lipa about the comments online. However, she doesn’t hold any grudges. “I think it’s okay. When I look back on it, and the reason that we’re talking about this, is because I’ve brought it back. I’m doing it on my tour; I’m reclaiming it.” Lipa is currently incorporating the moves during “Don’t Start Now” while on tour. She discusses how the meme caused her pain and encouraged her to work harder as a performer. “It caused me a lot of grief; I was being bullied online. It wasn’t very nice. I can look at it from a different perspective,” she said, “I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become.” Fallon asked if she could show him the dance and an audience member enthusiastically yelled, “Yes!” as Fallon got up to learn a thing or two. However, he could not keep up with her as the Roots began to play “Don’t Start Now.” Dua Lipa can check in on Fallon in a year or two to see if he’s been practicing his moves.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Love Is Blind's Shake Slams Nick Lachey After Reunion Confrontation

Watch: "Love Is Blind" Star Kyle Abrams's Cryptic TikTok With Deepti Vempati. Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee has some choice words for Nick Lachey. After their heated confrontation at the Love Is Blind reunion, the veterinarian took to Instagram March 7 to share his real thoughts on the singer, who told Shake he understood why he treated animals and not humans. "You're a massive twat for your comment dragging vets," he wrote in a since-deleted post. "You do realize that becoming a veterinarian [is] considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?"
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Deepti’s Family Defended Her And Called Shake A Clown On IG

For Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, love wasn’t blind after all. And now that the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale has aired and everyone saw exactly how their love story (or lack thereof) played out, there’s no unseeing the way Shake mistreated Deepti. On Feb. 27, Deepti’s family defended her and slammed Shake on Instagram. Taking to the platform, Deepti’s brother Sunny Vempati and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati posted a joint statement about the situation, and they did not hold back.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Are ‘Trying’ to Figure Out Their Relationship Amid Dating Rumors

Is there love after the pods? After Kyle Abrams admitted he regretted not pursuing a connection with Deepti Vempati during Love Is Blind season 2, the pair have since sparked dating speculation. “Kyle and I, we are figuring it out,” Deepti, 32, told Elite Daily on Friday, March 4, of the pair’s relationship status. “Not a lot of people […]
RELATIONSHIPS
thecinemaholic.com

Are Deepti and Kyle From Love is Blind Together?

The second season of Netflix’s incredibly fascinating reality dating series ‘Love is Blind‘ may officially be over, but the drama, rumors, and deep connections seem to be nowhere near done. After all, it now appears as if there may be something brewing between Deepti and Kyle, who were actually engaged to Shake and Shaina, respectively beforehand, never to go through with their weddings. So if you’re curious to know more about this possible new yet not-new association, including every detail of their background as well as their current standing, we’ve got you covered.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Vanity Fair

Love Is Blind’s Shake Is Getting Roasted Online by Deepti’s Brother

Not only is love not blind—it isn’t deaf either. After spending the majority of season two disparaging the looks of his ex-fiancée, Deepti Vempati, Love Is Blind’s Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is getting flamed online by none other than Vempati’s brother, Sunny: “Shake, bruh, you’re a loser.”
TV & VIDEOS

