We recently found the smallest home for sale in Lubbock, sitting at only 632 square feet. So what about the largest home for sale in Lubbock?. This home is not the most expensive home for sale in Lubbock right now, but it is the largest, coming in at over 10,000 square feet. It's located on 14th Street and would make a beautiful home for a large family or someone looking for lots of space to host gatherings.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO