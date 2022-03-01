Finn Balor wins United States Championship on WWE Raw

One of several Championship matches on the WWE Madison Square Garden card tonight is United States Champion Finn Balor vs Damian Priest, who previously held the title. Balor and Priest came out after the Alpha Academy defeated the RK-Bro to retain their Raw Tag Team Championships, and early on Balor was hitting all cylinders, sending Priest down hard to the mat with a Sling Blade and then stomping in his chest in before hitting him with a forearm in the corner. Perhaps this is why after a bit longer Priest had enough of Balor's offense and kicked him in the groin, sending him gasping for breath and earning himself a Disqualification.
