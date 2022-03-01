Finn Balor wins United States Championship on WWE Raw

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, the brand new United States Champion Finn Balor joined the show to talk about the struggles he’s dealt with as a WWE superstar not being able to see his family who lives in Ireland. The former NXT Champion went in-depth on how much he struggles with not being able to see his family, and talked about the conversations he always has in his head about whether or not his WWE career is worth it given all he has to sacrifice.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO