HAMPTON, Va. — It was a moment the world dreaded and yet, it happened anyway as Russia invade neighboring Ukraine. Hampton Roads representatives are furious. "We've seen countries stand with the civilized world against this barbaric attack launched by Vladimir Putin who in his own mind, wants to try to recreate the former Russian empire, the former Soviet empire," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), who serves as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

