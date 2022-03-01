ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Local family raising money to help relatives in Ukraine who are running low on supplies

By John White
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Chq5r_0eRzQ72d00

"What Russia is doing right now, It's unheard of.  No one could ever, ever believe that something like this is even possible."

A local mother and daughter are watching the invasion of Ukraine with great concern for their relatives who are there.

Photos show Palm Desert residents Nadia Popova and her daughter Anastasia in happier times with their mother and grandmother. Now, those same relatives have spent the past few nights in a bomb shelter with no plumbing as her hometown of Nikolaev is attacked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpVt8_0eRzQ72d00

"When the sirens go off, my brother tells her we have to go.  We have to go.  She refuses to go.  And she doesn't want to go there," Nadia said. "So, my family actually saw the tanks and the whole Russian troops moving up to the downtown right.  So and everyone is scared really no one ever saw anything like that before.  No one expected anything like this to even be possible to happen."

Check Out: Local Ukrainian restaurant owner speaks out about Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Popovas said Ukraine and Russia do have a cultural connection but don't think it means Ukraine shouldn't be independent.

"People who just really want to spend the rest of their life at peace and being healthy and happy to have to through all of that," Nadia said.

Both worry it could be a drawn-out conflict believing both sides will be unwilling to back down.

"That is my concern.  Yes.  Because I know both cultures, they are very stubborn.  Never.  We are very, we will never give up," Nadia said.

A few days into the conflict and supply issues are already a major problem.

"It's made it next to impossible for them to get the medicine that she needs.  I know my uncle just bought about two weeks worth of medication for her, but I mean he bought it out.  I mean, we can only help it through, restock soon, but we don't know when that will be," Nadia said.

And that's why the Popovas are raising money to send as many supplies as they can to Nikolaev.

"So now we have a fundraiser on Facebook .  This is our third day having fundraiser and we've been having huge support from the community.  I have never seen anything like this before in my life.  It's absolutely beautiful what we can all do together," Anastasia said.

The images are difficult to see but they believe it's important for people to know what's happening.

"It's really surreal to be able to sit on your phone and look through your social media and witness war.  I mean, this has never happened before.  Yes, we are getting to see it first hand and I think that's why so many people are coming together," Nadia said.

Click here to visit the Popovas' fundraiser page.

Note: There was previously a scam with some posing as Nadia and setting up a fake fundraiser page. The link above has been verified by Nadia.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Local family raising money to help relatives in Ukraine who are running low on supplies appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Peace Vigil held in support of Ukrainian people

A peace vigil will be held in Rancho Mirage at the Peace Labyrinth in support of the Ukrainian people and all who are experiencing war and violence. It's being held by the Resources for Uncovering Wonder at 5:30 p.m. at 74245 Vía VailRancho Mirage, CA 92270. The post Peace Vigil held in support of Ukrainian people appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local doctor asks for help in making first aid kits to send to Ukraine

A local doctor is prepping basic first aid kits to send to the people in Ukraine who are fighting the Russians. Dr. Dan Olesnicky with Executive Urgent Care in Indian Wells is asking for the public's help in creating thousands of first aid kits to send by the end of the week. His goal: 10,000 The post Local doctor asks for help in making first aid kits to send to Ukraine appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local bar pours out Russian vodkas, calls for valleywide boycott

A bar and grill in Palm Indio is joining in a boycott against Russian vodka. On Friday, Alex Haagen, owner of Tack Room Tavern, was joined by his staff as poured out their Russian vodkas. The store owners announced that they will stop selling Russian vodka in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. They said The post Local bar pours out Russian vodkas, calls for valleywide boycott appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Congressman Raul Ruiz to travel to Ukrainian border as part of bipartisan Congressional Delegation

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will join a bipartisan Congressional Delegation to the Poland-Ukraine border. The delegation will travel this weekend to assess the developing humanitarian crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ruiz was an Emergency Room doctor at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage before being elected to Congress. He is also trained in The post Congressman Raul Ruiz to travel to Ukrainian border as part of bipartisan Congressional Delegation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Palm Desert, CA
Palm Desert, CA
Society
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley supports local Ukrainian Restaurant, Haus of Pizza

Although Russian-Ukrainian tension continues abroad, the valley community is looking for ways to support Ukrainians here at home. Locally owned restaurant, Haus of Pizza, is serving up a Russian special the first week of every month. The menu under the name of "Russian food coma," features dishes from former Soviet countries including Ukraine. Some of The post Coachella Valley supports local Ukrainian Restaurant, Haus of Pizza appeared first on KESQ.
RESTAURANTS
KESQ News Channel 3

Rep. Ruiz invites local DACA recipient as his virtual guest for State of the Union address

Alma Benito is a 22-year old trilingual dreamer who has lived nearly all her life in Thermal. Tonight she had a front row seat to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. “Makes me excited, at first I was really nervous when I was told, it makes me excited because I get to The post Rep. Ruiz invites local DACA recipient as his virtual guest for State of the Union address appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch Live: California updates mask rules, masks no longer required in schools after March 11

Watch the announcement in the live player below California will adjust its mask policies in the coming days. Starting March 1, masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings. After March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will The post Watch Live: California updates mask rules, masks no longer required in schools after March 11 appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy