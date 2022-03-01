ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Baylor beats No. 21 Texas in Frank Erwin Center finale

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago
Baylor guard James Akinjo, left, drives to the basket against Texas forward Christian Bishop (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas 68-61 on Monday night, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.

Flagler scored 16 in the second half and made four 3-pointers after halftime, while Akinjo provided the scoring punch late for the Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12).

Baylor also got 13 points from Kendall Brown and 12 from Flo Thamba.

Christian Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 13 points to lead Texas (21-9, 10-7)

NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 73, KANSAS STATE 68

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren had 23 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left as Texas Tech beat Kansas State and finished undefeated at home.

The Red Raiders (23-7, 12-5 Big 12) have won 21 consecutive home games, including all 18 this season. Bryson Williams added 19 points for the Red Raiders, and Adonis Arms had 10.

Kansas State (14-15, 6-11), which played without standout guard Markquis Nowell because of a hamstring issue, missed two 3-pointers in the final minute. Mike McGuirl missed one before Nijel Pack’s shot from beyond the arc was blocked by Mylik Wilson.

McGuirl had 18 points for the Wildcats.

NO. 17 UCLA 77, WASHINGTON 66

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a career-high 30 points, and UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat Washington.

Jaquez was nearly unstoppable on the interior in the second half, scoring 17 points after halftime and hitting 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State.

Jules Bernard added 12 points and the Bruins (22-6, 14-5 Pac-12) won for the fifth time in six games heading into their regular-season finale against rival USC on Saturday.

Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington (14-14, 9-9) with 20 points, and was limited to 9-for-20 shooting. Jamal Bey added 14 points and Langston Wilson scored 11, including a pair of late 3s that trimmed the final margin.

NO. 24 IOWA 82, NORTHWESTERN 61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as Iowa defeated Northwestern.

Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa’s career leader in assists, had four 3-pointers. Bohannon, playing his sixth season with the Hawkeyes, leaned down and kissed the center-court logo when he came out of the game for the last time with three minutes to play.

Connor McCaffery had a season-high 17 points for the Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

