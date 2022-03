Lubbock-Cooper ISD continues to grow. The new high school is under construction with the goal of having it open and ready to welcome students in fall 2023. Of course it was fairly recently that the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees announced the new name of the high school. As KFYO News previously reported, the new name of the school will be Liberty High School, and the mascot with be the Patriots.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO