ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Thomas leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 75-72

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Thomas and Darrious Agnew scored 12 points apiece to help Alcorn State fend off Texas Southern 75-72 on Monday night.

Dominic Brewton added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (13-15, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight. Keondre Montgomery also scored 11.

Bryson Etienne had 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (14-12, 12-5). John Walker III added 13 points. Brison Gresham had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 73-72 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Miller leads Miami rally for 18-down to beat Syracuse 75-72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Miller scored six of his 25 points in the final 25 seconds and finished with season-high 13 rebounds, Kameron McGusty had 15 of his 19 points after halftime and Miami scored the final 10 points in a 75-72 win over Syracuse on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Houston, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern#John Walker#Ap#Braves#Tigers#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Associated Press

Young leads Alabama St. past Grambling 78-75

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Trace Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds and E.J. Clark added 20 points as Alabama State narrowly defeated Grambling State 78-75 on Saturday. Gerald Liddell had 15 points and four blocks for Alabama State (10-21, 8-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kenny Strawbridge added 14 points and eight rebounds. Young shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Badgers’ Johnny Davis, Greg Gard take AP Big Ten top honors

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year. Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray on Tuesday, and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of journalists who cover the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
realitytitbit.com

American Idol: Kenedi Anderson's dad is a famous football coach

Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
MADISON, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden already introducing young 76ers to nightlife scene?

James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy