Thomas leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 75-72

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Thomas and Darrious Agnew scored 12 points apiece to help Alcorn State fend off Texas Southern 75-72 on Monday night.

Dominic Brewton added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (13-15, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight. Keondre Montgomery also scored 11.

Bryson Etienne had 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (14-12, 12-5). John Walker III added 13 points. Brison Gresham had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 73-72 on Jan. 15.

