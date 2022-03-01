TKO: The frustrating and confusing Major League Baseball labor talks

Major League Baseball has recently announced that they will not be able to resolve the current lockout and that the 2022 season will be delayed. This is really disheartening for not only the game of baseball but also for all baseball fans. Baseball is in a bad place right now, and commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t doing a good job of promoting the game and doing the things that are required for it to succeed.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO