TKO: The frustrating and confusing Major League Baseball labor talks
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” continues to be frustrated and confused by the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout and ensuing labor talks. Some media members are tweeting out, progress being made, while others say this side won’t budge on a certain issue. Which is it? When will we see a compromise and get baseball back on the field where it belongs?Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0