ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

TKO: The frustrating and confusing Major League Baseball labor talks

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnFHT_0eRzObsy00

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” continues to be frustrated and confused by the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout and ensuing labor talks. Some media members are tweeting out, progress being made, while others say this side won’t budge on a certain issue. Which is it? When will we see a compromise and get baseball back on the field where it belongs?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: MLB Star Calls For Rob Manfred’s Firing

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has quickly become one of the most hated men in sports. And now players are calling for his resignation. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA failed to come to an agreement on Monday. Manfred, as a result, has already begun cancelling games early in the 2022 season. This all could have been avoided if Manfred was a commissioner interested in supporting his players instead of the owners.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Major League Baseball
The Spun

Bryce Harper To Another League? MLB World Reacts

Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues. Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rob Manfred’s honest take on his feelings for MLB fans

Major League Baseball has recently announced that they will not be able to resolve the current lockout and that the 2022 season will be delayed. This is really disheartening for not only the game of baseball but also for all baseball fans. Baseball is in a bad place right now, and commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t doing a good job of promoting the game and doing the things that are required for it to succeed.
MLB
NESN

Major League Baseball Owners Are Willing to Miss a Month of Games

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, Ken Rosenthal, and Fabian Ardaya are reporting Major League Baseball’s owners told the players that they are willing to miss a month worth of games from the 2022 season. If you will forgive the pun, the owners have shown they’re willing to play hardball...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Woman shot in an altercation at Pin-Up Bowl in Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot while at the Pin-Up Bowl in the Delmar Loop late Sunday night. Police said shots were fired at 11:56 p.m. when an altercation started in the Pin-Up Bowl. It continued outside to the front of the business. The suspects then began shooting at each other. Then they entered […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

SLUH racquetball goes for 11th straight national title

When it comes to prep dominance there is nothing that compares to SLUH and racquetball, The Junior Bills just won their 22nd state championship in the sport which is impressive. It’s not the full story, SLUH has won 14 national championships including ten in a row. They will go for number 11 soon.
SPORTS
Vacaville Reporter

Kurtenbach: Major League Baseball’s owners have given up on the sport

It’s clear that the majority of the few folks who own Major League Baseball’s 30 teams don’t care much about the sport of baseball. We should have presumed that when they installed a labor lawyer, Rob Manfred, as the “Commissioner of Baseball”. We should have taken the hint when the owners kept delaying a return to the field during the pandemic summer of 2020. As other leagues built bubbles, baseball — a sport almost exclusively played outdoors and, that season, in front of empty stands — did nothing.
NFL
SFGate

With Opening Day seemingly in the balance, baseball labor talks go deep into the night

JUPITER, Fla. - Major League Baseball's lockout began in early December, stretched through 43 days without negotiations and then a month and a half of futile talks. By mid-February, MLB had delayed spring training, a beloved tradition, cutting games from spring training schedules and keeping players and fans locked out of Florida and Arizona ballparks. And by late February, representatives from MLB and the players union were meeting daily at Roger Dean Stadium in Florida, the spring home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, in talks that never seemed to have much urgency and didn't lead to much tangible progress.
MLB
NBC4 Columbus

2022 Major League Baseball regular season delayed

JUPITER, Florida (WCMH/AP) — The Major League Baseball season will most likely not start March 31 after the MLB Players Association agreed unanimously to reject the league’s ‘best and final’ offer on Tuesday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman has also confirmed no deal will be reached […]
MLB
Bay News 9

Major League Baseball lockout affecting Guardians-themed businesses

CLEVELAND — Sam McNulty helped open Market Garden Brewery in Ohio City 11 years ago. He based the logo on the Guardians of Traffic monuments that adorn the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge. What You Need To Know. The Guardians would have started spring training this week, but the lockout has delayed...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ledger-Enquirer

Major League Baseball Officially Cancels First Two Series Of 2022 Season

The beginning of the Cleveland Guardians era is officially delayed. ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that the MLB Players' Association and MLB owners couldn't come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement to begin the 2022 season ahead of the league's self-imposed Tuesday afternoon deadline. Following that report, MLB...
MLB
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy