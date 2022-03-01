ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr Disrespect explains why Elden Ring isn’t “interesting enough” to keep him hooked

Cover picture for the articleDr Disrespect claimed Elden Ring isn’t “interesting enough” to keep him hooked after playing for two days, describing the gameplay loop as a “grind” that he doesn’t want to commit to. The two-time wasn’t impressed with Elden Ring after playing it for the...

GamesRadar+

The Elden Ring weapon scaling system and bonus damage explained

The Elden Ring weapon scaling damage system is designed to take whatever attributes your character's good at - or possibly not - and translate it into bonus damage on the weapon you have equipped. Whether it's using Strength, Dexterity, Faith or any other attribute, scaling turns your stats into damage - but how does it work exactly? And can you adjust the scaling on weapons? We'll explain the Elden Ring weapon scaling system below and how you can use it to your advantage.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus and Medallion explained

The Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus requires a special Medallion to use, a key item that'll trigger a rather literal ascension to the realm of the gods known as the Altus Plateau. But how do you get the two Dectus Medallion halves, and is there an easier way to get up there? The reality is that there's no easy way up to Altus, but we know of two routes, so you have the choice of what you're going up against. We'll show you how to get the Elden Ring Grand Lift of Dectus Medallion here - or how to get around it altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring Great Runes and Rune Arcs explained

Elden Ring Great Runes are one of the game's most potent powers, using Rune Arcs to channel their strength for temporary buffs and stat improvements that can be enormously powerful in the right situation, including boss fights. But how do you get more Great Runes, and where can you find the Rune Arcs to obtain them? We'll explain the Elden Ring Great Runes mechanic and even how to farm Rune Arcs in our guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Finally Listened to Fans, and the Fireworks Were Worth the Wait — But We Still Want More (Yes, We’re Greedy)

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Walt Confirms His Departure from ‘Black Ink Crew’ + Calls Out Ceaser and the Producers

Walt disappointed Ceaser. “Black Ink Crew” star Walt knew Ceaser before there was even a reality show in existence. Ceaser said he knew Walt since they were in high school, and he’s always been a close friend that he could trust. At times, Ceaser even felt like he wasn’t supportive enough of Walt during his trying times. But the two men have always been able to hash things out and not let their issues with each other linger for too long. Interestingly enough, their friendship was really challenged once one of Ceaser’s tattoo shops in New York was broken into. After Ceaser and Teddy looked at the security footage, they saw a man walking out with a bag of stolen items. They then suspected that this person was Walt.
TV SERIES

