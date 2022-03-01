ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Boeheim struggles against UNC, but plays new role as point forward for SU

By Gaurav Shetty
Daily Orange
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With a 54-53 lead in the second half, Syracuse inbounded the ball to Jimmy Boeheim. He dribbled up the court and paused at the top of the arc while Cole Swider cut towards him. Jimmy...

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Discusses End of Regulation at North Carolina

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina in a game the Orange led by one in the final seconds of regulation. Up one with 16 seconds left and just four seconds on the shot clock, Joe Girard attempted to inbound the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was low and went off Buddy's foot out of bounds. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim discussed the play after the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
Tri-City Herald

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

Syracuse had a one point lead and the ball with under 20 seconds left, but a miscue on the out of bounds play ultimately led to overtime which North Carolina dominated. The Tar Heels beat the Orange 88-79 despite 36 points from Cole Swider. Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Defense Plays Strong Role In Miami Heat’s Impressive Victory Against Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is having an MVP-caliber season. Which is why the Miami Heat felt the need to make a statement. They held DeRozan to just 18 points in the Heat's 112-99 victory . It ended DeRozan's 10-game streak of 30-point games. “It’s more just about competition," Heat...
NBA
iheart.com

NBA 3-Point Play: Khris Middleton, D'Angelo Russell, Jimmy Butler

The Milwaukee Bucks can bounce back from their Saturday loss to the Brooklyn Nets with a strong performance against a team that their stars have had plenty of success against. Khris Middleton has three 20-plus-point performances against the Charlotte Hornets this season, and Monday's matchup is a perfect spot to target the Bucks' No. 2 scorer.
NBA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at North Carolina

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina on Monday in the Dean Smith Center. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. North Carolina box score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Late 3s, Caleb...
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Boeheim fields brutal press conference question after latest loss

The Syracuse Orange fell to 15-14 after a 25-point home loss to Duke on Saturday, and it was bad enough to prompt a question about Jim Boeheim’s future. Saturday’s loss dropped the Orange to 9-9 in conference play, and the team appears likely to miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. That apparently prompted one reporter to ask Boeheim whether he would be the team’s coach next year, which prompted a surly response.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

Syracuse fell 88-79 in overtime at North Carolina. Here are five takeaways from the loss. We all know the flaws of this team. They have been discussed at length all season. But I want to start with a positive this team has had all year. Their effort. All year this team has played as hard as it can. Monday night, with essentially nothing to play for with the NCAA Tournament off the table barring an ACC Tournament Title, combined with playing a team that is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life on their senior night, there was every reason for this to have been a repeat of the Duke game. Except, it was not. The effort that the players gave should be commended. No that does not mean accepting a .500 type season as the new bar for Syracuse basketball. No that does not mean a loss is suddenly OK. It is simply acknowledging that all season, this team has fought and given everything they had. I do think that speaks to the culture of the program, but that's a separate discussion. I think the players deserve support for senior night against Miami, where they will undoubtedly continue to give that effort.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

Manek, Love lead North Carolina past Syracuse 88-79 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and North Carolina defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime on Monday night. North Carolina’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. He made 14 of 21 shots, including 7 of 11 from 3-point distance, before fouling out late in overtime.
NBA
247Sports

UNC vs. Syracuse Preview

ESPN (Dan Shulman, Corey Alexander) "There's been times where we've been bruised and we've been knocked down and we always find a way to get back up.” - UNC head coach Hubert Davis following UNC’s win over NC State. “I don’t make excuses but Jesse’s [Edwards] a difference...
SYRACUSE, NY
