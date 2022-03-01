Garrett leads Bethune-Cookman past Grambling St. 69-63

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Indiana has traded center Teaira McCowan to the Dallas Wings in a deal that gives the Fever two more picks in the first round of the next WNBA draft. The Fever got the fourth and sixth overall picks from the Wings in the deal announced Tuesday. Indiana already had the Nos. 2 and 10 picks, and would be the first WNBA team to make four first-round picks in the same draft if it keeps and uses all of them.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO