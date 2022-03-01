ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddler scores 15 to lift Southern past Florida A&M 58-49

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 15 points and seven assists as Southern topped Florida A&M 58-49 on Monday night.

Tyrone Lyons and Terrell Williams had 10 points each for Southern (16-12, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jason Holliday had nine rebounds.

Bryce Moragne had 14 points for the Rattlers (12-16, 10-7). Jalen Speer added 12 points. Kamron Reaves had 11 points.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Rattlers this season. Southern defeated Florida A&M 80-66 on Jan. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

