ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bradley scores 30 to lift San Diego St. over Wyoming 73-66

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Matt Bradley had a career-high 30 points as San Diego State beat Wyoming 73-66 on Monday night.

Trey Pulliam had 14 points for San Diego State (19-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Nathan Mensah added nine rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Cowboys (23-6, 12-4). Jeremiah Oden had 17 points and Drake Jeffries added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

DuSell lifts Wyoming over Fresno St. 68-64 in OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 21 points as Wyoming edged past Fresno State 68-64 in overtime on Saturday. Graham Ike had 16 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming (24-7, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Jeremiah Oden added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Wyoming College Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Wyoming State
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
Wyoming College Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Bradley, CA
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Fowler scores 39 to lift Sacramento St. over Montana 72-71

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had a career-high 39 points as Sacramento State held off Montana 72-71 on Saturday night. Trialing by three, 72-69, Lonnell Martin Jr. missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left for Montana, but drew a foul. He hit the first two free throws to pull the Grizzlies within a point, but missed the third.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bradley
The Associated Press

Badgers’ Johnny Davis, Greg Gard take AP Big Ten top honors

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year. Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray on Tuesday, and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of journalists who cover the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Big Ten Referees Are Getting Crushed For Calls On Sunday

Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
MADISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain West Conference#Ap#Cowboys#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy