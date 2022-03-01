ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Teacher wins $25k, wants to give it to the school

By Brigette Namata
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

HONOLULU (KHON) - A huge and unexpected honor for a Hawaii public school educator: Michelle Iwasaki of Kalihi Kai Elementary School is Hawaii's sole recipient of this year's Milken Educator Award.

