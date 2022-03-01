ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown, Julien Named to Sun Belt All-Conference Teams

By Madeline Adams
LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana Men’s Basketball sophomore Jordan Brown has been named to the Sun Belt Conference Second Team while redshirt-freshman Kobe Julien earned third-team recognition as announced by the league office on Monday.

Brown led Louisiana and ranked eighth in the conference with 15.0 points per game. The Roseville, Calif. native also led the Ragin’ Cajuns and ranked third in the Sun Belt with 8.8 rebounds per contest. Defensively, Brown averaged 1.1 blocks per appearance which saw him rank seventh among conference participants.

Brown was one of just 36 players in the nation this season to have multiple 15+ point and 15+ rebound performances. In total, he recorded six double-doubles in his third collegiate season including a 13-point, 14-rebound performance against then-No. 14 ranked Houston on Dec. 14.

Against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 11, the sophomore tallied a season-high 30 points with six rebounds and two blocks. An extremely versatile scorer, Brown shot 45.8 percent from beyond the arc with 24 attempts.

On Jan. 12, Brown was named to the Lou Henson Award Midseason Watch List recognizing the country’s best Mid-Major player.

The sophomore joined Louisiana in the offseason after spending the past two seasons at Nevada and Arizona, respectively.

Brown’s father Dion lettered for the Ragin’ Cajuns from 1980-84 and finished his career as one of the top scorers and rebounders in school history. A 1984 graduate of UL, Dion earned All-Southland Conference honors in 1982 and was a two-time All-Louisiana selection. Julien led Louisiana’s guards and ranked 15th in the Sun Belt with 12.7 points per game. The Baton Rouge, La. native added 4.0 rebounds and ranked 17th in the conference with 0.6 blocks per appearance.

Julien scored 20+ points five times and recorded his first two career double-doubles in a five-game span (Feb. 5-19). The redshirt-freshman totaled 15+ points in six straight games down the final stretch of the regular season and was named as the Sun Belt Player of the Week on Feb. 22.

Establishing his presence as the Ragin’ Cajuns go to late-game scoring threat, Julien buried a game-winning 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left to give Louisiana a 65-64 win over Coastal Carolina on Jan. 1 and sunk a go-ahead free throw with 2.0 seconds left to lift the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 78-77 victory over ULM on Feb 17.

During the 2019-20 season, Julien led Sun Belt Conference freshman in scoring (12.8) and rebounds (5.5). He appeared in each of the Ragin’ Cajuns 27 games this season after playing in just 12 contests during his first two years.

After finishing the season with a 13-14 record and an 8-8 mark against conference opponents, Louisiana will open the 2022 Sun Belt Tournament against UT Arlington at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Pensacola, Fla.

For more information on the event, including a complete bracket and ticket information, visit the league’s tournament central page .

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men’s Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards
Player of the Year
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F – Bluefields, Nicaragua)

Defensive Player of the Year
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F – Bluefields, Nicaragua)

Newcomer of the Year
Efe Odigie, Troy (Jr., F – Houston, Texas)

Freshman of the Year
Duke Deen, Troy (Fr., G – Shreveport, La.)

Sixth Man of the Year
Elijah McCadden, Georgia Southern (Sr., G – Rocky Mount, N.C.)

Coach of the Year
Terrence Johnson, Texas State

All-Sun Belt First Team
Adrian Delph, App State (Sr., G – Gastonia, N.C.)
Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F – Bluefields, Nicaragua)
David Azore, UTA (Gr., G – Houston, Texas)
Caleb Asberry, Texas State (Sr., G – Pflugerville, Texas)
Efe Odigie, Troy (Jr., F – Houston, Texas)

All-Sun Belt Second Team
Vince Cole, Coastal Carolina (Sr., G – Charleston, S.C.)
Jordan Brown , Louisiana (So. F – Roseville, Calif.)
Jay Jay Chandler, South Alabama (Gr., G – Katy, Texas)
Charles Manning Jr., South Alabama (Sr., G – Riverhead, N.Y.)
Mason Harrell, Texas State (Sr., G – Midwest City, Okla.)

All-Sun Belt Third Team
Corey Allen, Georgia State (Sr., G – Ypsilanti, Mich.)
Kane Williams, Georgia State (Sr., G – Douglasville, Ga.)
Kobe Julien , Louisiana (RS Fr., F – Baton Rouge, La.)
Andre Jones, ULM (Gr., G – Little Rock, Ark.)
Javon Franklin, South Alabama (Sr., F – Little Rock, Ark.)

Louisiana Defeats Northwestern State in Wild Midweek Affair, 11-8

NATCHITOCHES, La – Carson Roccaforte and Kyle DeBarge each drove in three runs and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns collected season-highs with 11 hits and eight stolen bases in holding off Northwestern State in a wild midweek contest, 11-8, on Tuesday at Brown-Stroud Field. Drew Shifflet (1-0) pitched three innings and fanned five in earning his first victory for Louisiana (4-4), which […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLFY News 10

Doucet, Hallmon Earn All-Sun Belt Conference Accolades

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Senior Ty’Reona Doucet continued to cement herself as one of the top players in program history after earning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors for a second consecutive season, the league office announced on Monday. Doucet also picked up First Team All-Conference honors, while sophomore Makayia Hallmon earned her first All-League recognition […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Crimson Tide Takes Round 2 from the Ragin’ Cajuns

YOUNGSVILLE, La – A pitcher’s duel got away from the 15th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team after the third inning as No. 2 Alabama quickly put up the runs needed to finish the game, 8-0, in five innings on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the Mardi Gras Mambo at the Youngsville Sports Complex. The loss was […]
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Falls To Indiana at Round Rock Classic, 12-4

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Freshman Kyle DeBarge recorded the first multi-hit game of his career and drove in a run while David Christie pitched three strong innings in relief with a career-high six strikeouts but the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns committed four errors, which led to seven unearned runs to help Indiana to 12-4 victory in the third game of the […]
ROUND ROCK, TX
