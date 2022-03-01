ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins propels Howard past South Carolina State 72-62

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Freshman Elijah Hawkins scored 15 points to guide Howard to a 72-62 victory over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Steve Settle III had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bison (16-11, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kyle Foster pitched in with 10 points and seven boards, while Sam Green scored 10 off the bench.

Freshman Jemel Davis had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-14, 7-6). Deaquan Williams totaled 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. TJ Madlock added 12 points and eight boards, while Omer Croskey scored 11.

Howard evened the season series with the Bulldogs. South Carolina State beat the Bison 58-55 on Jan. 31.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

