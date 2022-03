PPSI could benefit on account of the deteriorating state of the North American electricity grid and the gap between mobile EV charging infrastructure and EV vehicle sales. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc (PPSI) a micro-cap stock, is noted for its expertise in providing electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment. Some of the company's popular products include switch gears and engine-generator controls; these are primarily availed by entities belonging to the commercial, industrial and utility sectors. PPSI also has various long-term service and maintenance arrangements with these entities to help augment the performance of their power generation assets.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO