At least 10 people died and thousands were forced from their homes as intense rainfall triggered severe flooding in parts of eastern Australia. The most extreme flooding was in Brisbane and surrounding areas, where more than 2,000 homes were submerged and another 10,000 were partially flooded, according to the Associated Press. Some areas have picked up a year's worth of rain in just the past few days, and that has been responsible for the massive flooding.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO