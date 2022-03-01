Knoxvillians feel the pinch as gas prices continue to soar

As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
Gas prices were already rising, and now with Russia invading Ukraine, it may continue. So when is the cheapest day to get gas?. Gas prices fluctuate everyday depending on supply or the price of crude oil. The fear of sanctions being imposed on oil coming from Russia is going to...
When should you buy gas? For most drivers, the answer is simply whenever the tank is running low. But now that high gas prices are routine, it may be worth your while to fill up strategically on the days when fuel costs are cheapest. According to a new study from GasBuddy, a gas price comparison app, Monday is the best day of the week to buy gas.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Gas prices across the U.S. have been on the rise for eight consecutive weeks. And with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seemingly underway, experts say the pain at the pump is about to increase.
Gasoline prices are starting to climb around the nation, with the West Coast taking the brunt of the increases. The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide, as of February 21, 2022, is $3.532 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices are as high as $4.741 a gallon in the Pacific coastal states.
Michigan gas prices are on the rise. You definitely know this if you've filled up your vehicle recently. Are these the highest gas prices Michiganders have ever seen? Before we get an answer to that question, let's first look at why gas prices are rising. Why are gas prices rising?
gas pumpPhoto by Erik Mclean (Creative Commons) Gas prices were already expected to rise, but now with invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the price of oil is going up which is driving up the price of gas. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago. (source) Currently, at time of publication, the average in Ohio is $3.329. (source)
Normally gas gets cheaper in the first few months of a new year, as cold weather tends to keep us at home. But in 2022 the price is going up. There are several factors driving the increase, but tensions half a world a way are not helping. As the world...
Some parts of the nation are already paying record prices for gas and officials say to "brace for more pain at the pump." Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased three cents to $3.56. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 600,000 bbl to 246.5 million bbl last week.
As the U.S. and other nations impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin is likely to leverage the country's biggest export. "Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally," said Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs at AAA East Central. "Russia could retaliate by withholding oil from the world market."
Filling up a vehicle with gas.Natalie_B/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) Renowned energy price analyst Dan Dicker appeared on Yahoo Finance Live earlier this week to warn consumers that gas prices could realistically reach $7 a gallon in the near future, especially if the international conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.
Florida Gas Prices Set New 2022 High As Oil Prices Reverse Course
Florida gas prices increased another 6 cents last week, setting a new 2022 high of $3.51 per gallon.…
THE highest and lowest prices for gas in the United States have been revealed. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by about four cents over the few weeks, according to AAA. As of Tuesday, February 22 the national average was $3.53. The main culprit behind...
The impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine can be felt in the U.S. as the oil market takes a hit, ultimately affecting national gas prices. Now, AAA is reporting that gas prices will continue to increase with the potential for the national average to top $4 a gallon by St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
With U.S. inflation surging at the fastest pace in 40 years, many companies are blaming higher prices on having to hike wages for their workers, including Amazon, Starbucks and Chipotle. Consumers are getting the message. As one reader of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote to the editor: "You wanted higher...
