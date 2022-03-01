ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv alongside burning buildings

By Azmi Haroun
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Photos of 40-mile long Russian military convoy seen north of Kyiv taken on Monday, 28 February, with buildings on fire near the road.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

  • New satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show a 40-mile-long Russian military convoy.
  • The convoy stretches from 17 miles north of Kyiv's city center, to Pribyrsk, Ukraine.
  • On Sunday, Maxar had measured that the convoy was 3.5 miles long.

New satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show a 40-mile-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv as well as houses and buildings burning along the road.

The high-resolution pictures, taken by Maxar, show the convoy on the outskirts of Kyiv at its nearest point.

Satellite imagery of a 40 mile-long Russian military convoy seen north of Kyiv, with buildings and houses on fire and billowing smoke, taken on Monday, February 28.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

According to Maxar, the convoy currently covers from Antonov airbase, which is 17-miles north from Kyiv's city center, to the northern outskirts of Pribyrsk, Ukraine. On Sunday, Maxar analyzed that the convoy was close to 3.5 miles long.

Satellite imagery of a 40 mile-long Russian military convoy seen north of Kyiv, taken on Monday, February 28.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

The vehicles in the convoy included tanks, armored trucks, and other Russian military-grade vehicles, according to CNN.

Photos of 40-mile long Russian military convoy seen north of Kyiv taken on Monday, 28 February.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

In the recent satellite images, some showed smoke and fire rising from buildings near Ivankiv, Ukraine — but it was not immediately clear what the damage was caused by.

Satellite imagery of a 40-mile long Russian military convoy seen north of Kyiv

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

On February 24, after Russia had amassed more than 150,000 troops around Ukraine's border over the weeks prior, Russian forces attacked Ukraine by air and have continued a sustained ground assault across the country, with fighting nearing Kyiv in the past days.

Russia and Ukraine's leadership met for negotiations in Belarus on Monday but did not come to any immediate resolutions.

Accurate civilian death tolls have been difficult to confirm, and according to the Associated Press , on Monday, the UN claimed that 64 people had died and that 240 were wounded after the first week of fighting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

