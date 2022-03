At least 26 fans were injured Saturday night when a brawl erupted in the stands during a soccer match at Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico. Security opened gates to the field, enabling fans to seek safety on the pitch during the 62nd minute of the Liga MX contest between Querétaro and Atlas, which was leading 1-0 and is the defending Liga MX champion. Referee Fernando Guerrero stopped the game, which was later suspended.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO