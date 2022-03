Intel's entrance into the Bitcoin mining hardware market is undoubtedly disruptive, and given new information that has come to light, it now looks like the company's mining hardware could have the best price-to-performance ratio on the market. Intel recently presented its prototype chip and Bitcoin miner at a recent tech conference, but those models aren't the ones shipping to customers — the second-gen Bonanza Mine chips that are shipping to customers have remained shrouded in mystery. However, A recent SEC filing by one of Intel's premier partners has revealed both the pricing and performance of Intel's second-gen Bonanza Mine (BMZ2) Bitcoin miners.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO