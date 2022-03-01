No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year. Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray on Tuesday, and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of journalists who cover the conference.
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner in the final minute to give Oklahoma State a 52-51 upset win over No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys lockdown defense prevented the Red Raiders from getting a clean shot off in the closing seconds. Texas Tech scored just two points in the final 9:36 of the game.
Gabe Brown’s senior leadership and shooting ability has played a big role in the Spartans successes this season. Brown’s play this season has earned him a postseason honor. Brown was named to the All-Big Ten third team on Tuesday afternoon on the Big Ten Network. Brown was named...
Ahead of Oregon football beginning spring practice on Thursday, The Register-Guard concludes its spring previews by looking at the Ducks' secondary.
During previous seasons, Oregon's secondary was a strength of the team. Now they're significant question marks ahead of Dan Lanning's first practice sessions with the team.
The Kansas State women ended the regular season on a high note Saturday afternoon, beating TCU 61-50 in Fort Worth. The win snaps a three game losing streak. The Wildcats (19-11. 9-9 in Big 12 play) took an early 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter despite turning the ball over eight times.
James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
