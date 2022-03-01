ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

perutribune.com
 7 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren and 12th-ranked Texas Tech had...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#K State#Kansas State#Home Games#Ap#The Red Raiders
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
WausauPilot

Badgers’ Johnny Davis, Greg Gard take AP Big Ten top honors

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year. Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray on Tuesday, and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of journalists who cover the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Mike Boynton reacts to Oklahoma State's upset win against No. 12 Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner in the final minute to give Oklahoma State a 52-51 upset win over No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys lockdown defense prevented the Red Raiders from getting a clean shot off in the closing seconds. Texas Tech scored just two points in the final 9:36 of the game.
STILLWATER, OK
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden already introducing young 76ers to nightlife scene?

James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
NBA
The Spun

Computer Model Predicts Big Ten Tournament Outcome

The Fighting Illini may be the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but they aren’t the favorites. On Monday, college basketball stats guru Ken Pomeroy dropped his Big Ten forecast; with the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers as the favorites to take home the conference title. The Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy