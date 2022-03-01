Murray, Bohannon lead No. 24 Iowa over Northwestern 82-61

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked. Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGCU to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.
While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference and the Badgers’ Greg Gard is coach of the year. Davis won top honors over Iowa’s Keegan Murray on Tuesday, and both were unanimous picks for spots on the AP All-Big Ten team along with Purdue’s Jaden Ivey in voting of journalists who cover the conference.
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
Ahead of Oregon football beginning spring practice on Thursday, The Register-Guard concludes its spring previews by looking at the Ducks' secondary.
During previous seasons, Oregon's secondary was a strength of the team. Now they're significant question marks ahead of Dan Lanning's first practice sessions with the team.
...
Gabe Brown’s senior leadership and shooting ability has played a big role in the Spartans successes this season. Brown’s play this season has earned him a postseason honor. Brown was named to the All-Big Ten third team on Tuesday afternoon on the Big Ten Network. Brown was named...
Bartlesville High’s boys’ soccer team is definitely on the right course following a historic Saturday at the Tulsa Edison tourney. For the first time in at least six years, Bartlesville (3-1) won the Edison tourney championship. They defeated Owasso in the Saturday final, 2-1. “It was awesome to...
Nebraska and No. 10 Wisconsin are locked in a tight game in Madison on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers, looking to end the season with three straight big road wins, were leading the Badgers for most of the contest. However, the whistle has gotten much tighter in the second half, as...
Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
Comments / 0