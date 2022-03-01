Razor thin: Highland Springs earns tough victory over Glen Allen 61-54

Highland Springs wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 61-54 victory over Glen Allen in Virginia boys basketball action on February 28.

Tough to find an edge early, the Springers and the Jaguars fashioned a 12-12 stalemate through the first quarter.

Glen Allen took a 28-22 lead over Highland Springs heading to the half locker room.

