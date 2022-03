The OnePlus 10 Pro global edition is not a physical reinvention of the brand. Software is where the big changes are. OnePlus broke its annual tradition this year by announcing the OnePlus 10 Pro in January, which is far earlier than its previous flagship launches. It also announced the phone would land in China first, with a global rollout happening sometime later — another break with tradition. And it made sure the 10 Pro remained very shy, rarely showing up in the wild. At Mobile World Congress 2022, though, the company gave us some hands-on time with this new elusive Pro flagship.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO