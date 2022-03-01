ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State drops fourth straight in narrow loss to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball played tight with No. 12 Texas Tech in Lubbock on Monday night but fell short of a victory.

The loss is the fourth in a row for the Wildcats, who won four out of five before their current losing streak began.

K-State came out hot and grabbed a nine-point lead just before the halfway point of the first half. Texas Tech closed out the half on a 25-8 run to take an eight point lead into halftime.

K-State fought back after the break, quickly erasing the Red Raiders’ lead in the first three minutes of the second half. The ‘Cats stayed in the game the whole way and even took the lead on a pair of free-throws with 1:25 to play.

However, Texas Tech ended the game on a 6-0 run to win 73-68. Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats’ in scoring with 18 points.

Kansas State will close out their regular season at home against Oklahoma on Saturday, March. 5.

KSNT News

TCU hands Jayhawks their fourth Big 12 loss

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball scored its lowest point-total since January. The Jayhawks lost to TCU, 74-64, Tuesday night. KU hasn’t scored 64 or fewer points since Jan. 29 against Kentucky. Kansas (23-6, 12-4) and TCU traded the lead throughout the first half, and KU ended it up by one. With 18:25 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Washburn and Emporia State women’s basketball players earn postseason awards

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn and Emporia State’s women’s basketball teams both had players receiving honors in the 2022 conference postseason awards. The MIAA announced on Tuesday that ESU’s sophomore guard Tre’Zure Jobe was named All-MIAA Second Team. Washburn senior guard Hunter Bentley was named All-MIAA Third Team. The Lady Hornets junior guard Karsen Schultz and […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Buchanan and Geiman both earn All-MIAA First Team among other awards for ‘Bods and Hornets

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The MIAA men’s basketball postseason awards are out and Washburn and Emporia State both had multiple players on the list. Tyler Geiman became the first player in Washburn history to receive All-MIAA First-Team. Emporia State’s senior guard Tray Buchanan was also named All-MIAA First-Team. Buchanan led the conference in scoring this season, and […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Tuesday’s sub-state basketball highlights and scores

Topeka (KSNT) – High-powered area schools Topeka West and Highland Park highlight sub-state basketball play on Tuesday night. Topeka West picked up a 78-46 win over Eisenhower as four Chargers reached double-figures, state-points-leader Elijah Brooks leading the charge with 27. Ketraleus Aldridge (27 points) and Juan’Tario Roberts (24 points) led Highland Park to a 78-65 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State falls short at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Iowa State was able to split the season series with Kansas State after a 74-73 victory in Manhattan Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats started the game with a 13-2 lead, but the Cyclones didn’t falter. They responded right away with a 13-2 run of their own. Iowa State controlled most of the second […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

First half run powers Baylor past KU

WACO, Texas (KSNT) – The Jayhawks started hot, but it didn’t take long for Baylor to get hotter. The Bears beat KU men’s basketball 80-70 Saturday night. KU built a 13-point lead almost 12 minutes into the first half. However, Baylor went on a 16-4 run to go into the half down by just one. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

KU track alum Bryce Hoppel wins big at USATF Indoor Championships

SPOKANE (KSNT) — University of Kansas track and field alum Bryce Hoppel placed first in the 800-meters at the USATF Indoor Championships on Sunday. Hoppel crossed the finished line with a time of 1:45.30 — the third-fastest in the world this year. It’s the second straight year that the Jayhawk has finished the atop the […]
SPORTS
KSNT News

Regular season ends with Turnpike Tussle split

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The MIAA saved the best for the last. Emporia State and Washburn closed the basketball regular season with the second leg of the Turnpike Tussle. The Washburn men won, 85-59. The Emporia State women secured a 63-59 win. Men’s recap: The men’s game was close for most of the first half, but […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

New Topeka baseball team seeking help from community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Farmers are looking for host families for their players. The Farmers are a summer collegiate baseball team joining the Mid-Plains League. It’s owned and operated by the same people who run the Sabetha Bravos. The Bravos provide a place for local and international baseball players to gain exposure to US […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Brooks & Dunn coming to Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – For the first time in over a decade, Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling duo of all time, is coming back to arenas and Kansas is on the schedule. The duo will perform in Wichita at the Intrust Bank Arena on May 20 with Jordan Davis and Jackson Dean. In 2019, the duo […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

This big Kansas crop may be in trouble for this year

Rossville (KSNT) – With the first day of meteorological spring kicking off Tuesday many farmers are having to make some difficult decisions when it comes to their crops. Specifically winter wheat. Winter wheat is one of three major crops for Kansas, with the other two being corn and soybeans. The planting season for winter wheat […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Full Court Press (02/25/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from the last week of regular season girls’ and boys’ basketball games on Full Court Press. BOYS TOPEKA WEST 74TOPEKA HIGH 46 EMPORIA 58SEAMAN 70 WASHBURN RURAL 57HIGHLAND PARK 46 HAYDEN 64MANHATTAN 56 GIRLS TOPEKA WEST 26TOPEKA HIGH 72 EMPORIA 41SEAMAN 47 WASHBURN RURAL 61HIGHLAND PARK 21 HAYDEN 45MANHATTAN 60 […]
TOPEKA, KS
