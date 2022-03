University of Alabama softball ace, Montana Fouts, wins this week's SEC Pitcher of the Week. Fouts was also named one of three "Stars of the Series" by Alabama softball for her performance in the bayou this past weekend. This is not only Fouts' second SEC Pitcher of the Week award this season, but also her second "Star of the Series" award, both back-to-back.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO