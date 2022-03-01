Central rallies in fourth quarter behind Dudley, Moody to advance to district final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Facing a seven-point deficit with little opportunity against Park Hill South’s zone defense, the Central Indians found a spark.

Senior Ashlin McCamy knocked down a jumper from the right wing before the third-quarter buzzer sounded, then a defensive stop by senior Ella Moody was followed up by a 3-pointer from the Northwest signee.

Junior Lauren Wells then recorded a steal and passed ahead to Moody, who found junior Bre Dudley for an and-one, giving the Indians momentum the remainder of the way for a 39-34 win in Monday’s Class 6 District 8 semifinal at Park Hill.

“In the fourth, I think we all wanted it,” Moody said. “We all had the drive to win. We wanted to go to the championship. We wanted to come out on top. We all came together and pushed through.”

Moody scored six of of her 11 points in the fourth. Second-seeded Central (19-7) managed just 22 points through three quarters before managing 17 in the final eight minutes. Likewise, Central held No. 3 Park Hill South (19-9) to a game-low seven points in the fourth quarter.

Many thanks can be placed on the active defense that forced numerous turnovers and didn’t allow for clean shots while limiting Park Hill South’s transition game.

“We just want to win,” Dudley said. “We want to get that district title. We’re gonna do everything we can to get out there, work hard and win.”

Central jumped out to a 6-3 lead before South built momentum to end the first. Against her own baseline, South sophomore Regan Williams passed out of a double team to Jayme Dixon, who caught the ball in midair near the sideline and passed forward to Avery Simmons, who beat the buzzer with a layup for an 8-6 lead.

Offense was hard to come by in the second as South led 16-13 at halftime.

Down 20-13, Dudley scored Central’s next seven points. She hit a floater before scrapping for a loose ball and a layup, following up with a deep 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 24-20.

“I just wanted to build momentum, get some good teamwork going. I knew I had to come in and step up,” Dudley said.

Dixon followed up with a 3 for another seven-point South lead before McCamy’s buzzer-beater to pull within 27-22 after three quarters.

Central trailed 29-27 before Wells’ steal led to Dudley’s and-one and Central first lead since the first, and Dudley let out a celebratory scream in unison with Central’s traveling fans.

“It was such a good feeling. I really never show emotion or get fired up, but in that moment it was such a good feeling,” Dudley said.

A Williams jumper gave South the lead once again, though Moody responded with a baseline drive and athletic lay-in while being fouled, sinking the free throw for a 34-32 lead.

“My stomach was churning out there. I wanted to win; win or go home,” Moody said of the feeling in the fourth. “It helped the atmosphere even more, we got even more hype.”

With South pressuring in hopes of forcing a turnover or a five-second call, junior Teegan Broaden blew past her defender for an easy layup and a two-score cushion the Indians wouldn’t relinquish.

Thanks to No. 4 Park Hill upsetting No. 1 Staley 46-32, the Indians will face the hosts and avoid a team that beat them twice this season.

The Class 6 District 8 Championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Park Hill.