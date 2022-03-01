FHSAA rules in favor of metro-suburban football classification plan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The FHSAA board of directors voted 9-7 in favor of the proposed metro-suburban football classification plan on Monday.

The eight highest populated counties will make up the metro brackets and the 59 remaining counties will make up suburban.

Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon said the plan is essentially to level the playing field.

“The driving force behind it has just been population density and tied with the school of choice,” Whiddon said. “Kids have the choice to go to school wherever they want to and when you’re in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orland, Tampa Jacksonville, your pool of school of choice is a lot larger than what we have in the panhandle, so those teams are able to accumulate a lot of talent.”

For rural schools, not much will change with the new plan but Whiddon said it may switch up some districts.

“The teams that we play in our district are going to be a little bit different than the teams that we’ve played in the past,” Whiddon said. “So that’s in the realms of Crestview, Niceville, we used to have to play Navarre, but that could potentially turn into a district game. So, a little bit different competition, and to me, the ultimate effect wouldn’t be unless you made it to the final four or the state championship, you know, your playoff games those are going to kind of be against your similar competition.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.