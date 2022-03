When Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on Nintendo Switch later this month, players will get the chance to check out the new Mouthful Mode. The new ability will play a pretty big role in the game, and Nintendo has paid tribute to it with a new box for the Nintendo Switch OLED model. Exclusively available from the company's Japanese online store, the box makes it look like Kirby has gotten a mouthful of the Nintendo Switch system! Kirby fans outside of Japan probably won't be too upset about missing out on this one, but it's still a very cool design!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO