ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Enjoy A New Iteration of Wii Sports for Switch

thecampusjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmongst Nintendo’s release of new games for the beginning of this year, Nintendo will bring their players a new and improved version of Wii Sports to the Switch: simply titled Nintendo Switch Sports. Nintendo Switch Sports has been announced to be released on Apr. 29, 2022. The new...

thecampusjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Sports Rumor Says Popular Wii Sports Character Will Return

Earlier this month, Nintendo Switch Sports was officially revealed, bringing back a number of popular activities from Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. To the disappointment of many, the game will not retain the Mii characters that originally appeared in those games, as the characters have been redesigned. However, a datamine of Nintendo Switch Sports suggests that the names of all of the Mii characters from Wii Sports Resort are in the game's files, including Matt! In the 15 years since Wii Sports released, Matt has become something of an internet sensation, as fans of the game continue to play up his skill in Boxing and Swordplay.
TENNIS
GamesRadar+

Switch Sports could be one of Nintendo's most important releases in 2022

I can still vividly remember the first summer after the Nintendo Wii was released. My relatives were visiting, and everyone was gathered in the living room with their eyes fixed on the TV screen. My grandma drew her arm back, with a Wiimote in hand, and threw a virtual bowling ball in one fluid motion. When she succeeded to knock every last pin over and bag a strike, we all erupted from our seats with a cheer. As a young teen, it was such a joy to see family members that had never really played games before – or even had much interest in doing so – enthusiastically taking part. Such was the magic of Wii Sports, a game that had the power to bring people of all ages together for a spot of active, competitive fun.
TENNIS
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports may get more sports after launch

Two more sports could be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports, a recent datamine has suggested. Nintendo Switch Sports was announced at a Nintendo Direct in February, with Nintendo revealing that the successor to Wii Sports would include sports like tennis, bowling, volleyball, and more. But a datamine suggests that at least two more sports could be added after the game's launch on April 29.
TENNIS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebie

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch Online update, which comes with a surprise new freebie for subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While subscribers to the base model and those with the Expansion Pack will have to wait longer for more N64 games, they can now customize their user icons as they wait for more content. This may sound like a basic feature, but it wasn't available previously. That said, this freebie isn't as straightforward as it sounds. And this isn't surprising as nothing is ever straightforward with Nintendo. To unlock a variety of customization options, players will need to spend Platinum Points, which are earned by completing various missions.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy