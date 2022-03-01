Enjoy A New Iteration of Wii Sports for Switch

I can still vividly remember the first summer after the Nintendo Wii was released. My relatives were visiting, and everyone was gathered in the living room with their eyes fixed on the TV screen. My grandma drew her arm back, with a Wiimote in hand, and threw a virtual bowling ball in one fluid motion. When she succeeded to knock every last pin over and bag a strike, we all erupted from our seats with a cheer. As a young teen, it was such a joy to see family members that had never really played games before – or even had much interest in doing so – enthusiastically taking part. Such was the magic of Wii Sports, a game that had the power to bring people of all ages together for a spot of active, competitive fun.

