Who's working?

Cover picture for the articleI am going to be one-hundred percent honest with you all — my knowledge of the University’s student governance is incredibly limited. In fact, if it were not something specifically underlined by the member of the University Guide Service who presented to my tour group in 2019, nor something emphasized on...

UV Cavalier Daily

With expulsion on the ballot, students and faculty consider Honor system

For the first time since 2016, students will have the opportunity to fundamentally change the honor system this spring. If passed, a referendum — authored by Honor Rep. Christopher Benos, third-year Law student — will significantly alter the Honor Committee’s constitution by reducing the current single sanction of expulsion to a two-semester leave of absence.
UV Cavalier Daily

EDITORIAL: Elect representative committed to a rehabilitative UJC system

This year, The Cavalier Daily Editorial Board endorses four candidates running for University Judiciary Committee representative. We endorse third-year College student Peyton Hamlett, third-year College student Nabeel Raza, second-year College student Ronith Ranjan and first-year College student Lisa Kopelnik. All of these candidates demonstrated a vision of UJC as a rehabilitative and transparent system that should serve the entirety of the diverse student body.
UV Cavalier Daily

Student Council presidential candidates share visions for the future of U.Va.

Student Council presidential candidates third-year College student David Alari and fourth-year College student Ceci Cain will begin campaigning Friday ahead of student elections. Alari is running as a solo candidate, while Cain is running on a ticket that includes third-year College students Jaden Evans and Riley Reynolds, who are running for vice president for administration and vice president for organizations, respectively.
UV Cavalier Daily

EDITORIAL: Join the Collective

This week, students must make a decision between two candidates for Student Council President — third-year College student David Alari and fourth-year College student Ceci Cain. If the past year has shown us anything, it is that Student Council has the power to enact substantive change — from wealth redistribution to policing reform, the organization has entered a new era of student self-governance. As such, it is incumbent upon us to take this year’s election seriously. The Cavalier Daily’s Editorial Board endorses Cain, along with third-year College students Jaden Evans for vice-president for administration and Riley Reynolds for vice-president for organizations. We implore students to join the Collective — advocate, organize and reclaim this vision of student self-governance.
UV Cavalier Daily

CHAMBERS: Demand more from your Honor Committee

When I ran for chair of the Honor Committee, I campaigned on introducing a sweeping constitutional reform that would create a multi-sanction system. Unfortunately, the referendum on your ballot this year maintains a single sanction while destroying the system’s philosophical core. A vote “yes” says two things — that a student who recommits to the Community of Trust deserves the same sanction as someone who denied their actions in the face of forgiveness, and that we, the students, no longer think it is that serious to lie, cheat or steal.
UV Cavalier Daily

Liu discusses long-term vision for Support and Access Services Branch

Abel Liu, president of Student Council and fourth-year College student, presented his vision for the future of Student Council’s Support and Access Services Branch during the organization’s general body meeting Tuesday. Support and Access Services was officially established in March 2021 via constitutional referendum. Led by third-year College...
UV Cavalier Daily

WYLES: Accept the convenience of virtual meetings

Two years ago, COVID-19 disrupted our college experience. Though incomparable to the death and grief that has come of this pandemic, University students lost in-person courses and extracurriculars for over a year. Even today, most of our schedules navigate between virtual and face-to-face spaces, depending on the organization, the class or the event’s preference. University administration vaguely refers to in-person engagement as a “hallmark of our University,” yet I’ve witnessed students frequently succeeding in online settings. We may associate Zoom courses with the loss of a normal college experience, but I believe we should embrace the convenience and integrate virtual meetings into University life.
UV Cavalier Daily

Students explore the process and challenges of securing summer internships

Warmer, sunny days are finally making their way to Grounds, teasing students with the promise of a soon-approaching spring. As students settle into classes, some have already secured summer plans, while others are preparing to gain another type of education — employment experience in the form of summer internships.
#Student Government#College#University#The Student Council#The Executive Board#Branches#Representative Body
UV Cavalier Daily

Candidates for Student Council debate accessibility, diversity and compensation for student leaders

Candidates for Student Council president — fourth-year College student Ceci Cain and third-year College student David Alari — participated in a debate hosted by The Cavalier Daily on Zoom Monday at 8 p.m. Candidates discussed plans to compensate student leaders, support marginalized students and lower tuition, among other topics.
UV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. organization campaigns for affordable and accessible textbooks for second consecutive year

The Public Interest Research Group Campus Action organization is partnering with the U.Va. Library system to provide students better access to affordable textbooks this semester. PIRG will also work with local organizations to target hunger and homelessness in the Charlottesville community this spring. Founded last year, PIRG Campus Action has...
UV Cavalier Daily

STRIKE: Lawn demographic data paints an unrepresentative picture

The University released demographic data on the 2022-23 cohort of Lawn residents Feb. 11. An annual tradition, this data is intended to demonstrate the diversity of academic knowledge, extracurricular achievement and lived experiences present in the incoming cohort. This year’s data has some high points. 68 percent of offers went to women, a historically marginalized group at the University that didn’t achieve full coeducation until the 1970s. Similarly, just under 47 percent of offers went to students of color, a decrease from last year’s 60 percent but still a vast increase compared to previous years. Still, this data also reveals concerning and disappointing statistics regarding the representation of academic disciplines and University schools on the Lawn.
UV Cavalier Daily

ANONYMOUS: The human cost of expulsion

Trigger Warning — this column discusses suicidal thoughts. 15 years ago, I was expelled from U.Va. for plagiarism. I know firsthand that expulsion comes at a great cost. It is isolating. It ravages the health of accused students and their family members. It can have devastating economic consequences, especially for students with limited financial resources. And it creates a stigma that accused and guilty students are pariahs — individuals without the potential to learn from mistakes, correct miscommunications or ultimately contribute again to the University or society. My experience with Honor began with pride. But it ended in agony. Let me tell you my story.
UV Cavalier Daily

YOWELL: You are not alone with your disenchantment of U.Va.

The University carries an indisputable level of prestige. It possesses the status of a “public Ivy” and consistently ranks in the top five among public schools in the U.S., coming in fourth for three straight years. It also boasts top ranking graduate programs, earning U.Va. a respectable reputation in all regards. This reputation led me to hear that a degree from the University would take me anywhere I wanted in life long before I even started elementary school. Ever since, I have looked forward to being able to say the coveted line — “I have worn the honors of Honor. I graduated from Virginia.” I essentially placed the University on a fixed pedestal, as many of those around me had done and continue to do. So, when looking back at my experience as a fourth year student, it may seem surprising that I am actually disenchanted with the University. I feel let down and betrayed by a school I was taught to view as an infallible institution capable of making my dreams come true.
