Who's working?

The University carries an indisputable level of prestige. It possesses the status of a “public Ivy” and consistently ranks in the top five among public schools in the U.S., coming in fourth for three straight years. It also boasts top ranking graduate programs, earning U.Va. a respectable reputation in all regards. This reputation led me to hear that a degree from the University would take me anywhere I wanted in life long before I even started elementary school. Ever since, I have looked forward to being able to say the coveted line — “I have worn the honors of Honor. I graduated from Virginia.” I essentially placed the University on a fixed pedestal, as many of those around me had done and continue to do. So, when looking back at my experience as a fourth year student, it may seem surprising that I am actually disenchanted with the University. I feel let down and betrayed by a school I was taught to view as an infallible institution capable of making my dreams come true.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO