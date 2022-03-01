Who's working?

This week, students must make a decision between two candidates for Student Council President — third-year College student David Alari and fourth-year College student Ceci Cain. If the past year has shown us anything, it is that Student Council has the power to enact substantive change — from wealth redistribution to policing reform, the organization has entered a new era of student self-governance. As such, it is incumbent upon us to take this year’s election seriously. The Cavalier Daily’s Editorial Board endorses Cain, along with third-year College students Jaden Evans for vice-president for administration and Riley Reynolds for vice-president for organizations. We implore students to join the Collective — advocate, organize and reclaim this vision of student self-governance.
