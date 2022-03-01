What Democrats And Republicans Think Of Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
Shahid Buttar has unsuccessfully challenged Pelosi twice before. This time, he thinks widespread anger over her statements in support of lawmakers' stock-trading activities will give him an edge in the 2022 elections.
The "best thing" that China could do right now is to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, said economist Stephen Roach. "There's only one person in the world, I think, who has leverage over Vladimir Putin," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." The "best thing" that China could...
A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned on Thursday after social media posts surfaced in which she praised the Capitol rioters as 'patriots,' falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and repeated conspiracy theories about voter fraud. A spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares confirmed Monique Miles' resignation and...
