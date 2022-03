AKRON, Ohio — One of Akron’s most popular event destinations – Lock 3 – is getting an upgrade. On Tuesday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and key partners provided an update on the progress within their Lock 3 Vision Plan. Horrigan announced $3.5 million from Akron's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding will go towards the implementation of the Lock 3 Vision Plan. Additionally, the Knight Foundation matched the city’s funding with their own $3.5 million investment.

