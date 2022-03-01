ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Four HBCU products enter NFL Combine

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGcAi_0eRz59nx00

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Four HBCU prospects will try to impress NFL head coaches, GMs and scouts from all 32 NFL teams this week as the league’s annual NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Tuesday, March 1. The Combine will go through Monday, March 7 at the Lucas Oil Dome, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell, safety Decobie Durant of South Carolina State, defensive back Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter of Southern make up the quartet.

They will be looking to earn a spot in the ­­­­2022 NFL Draft to be held on April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The site is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL Network will carry more than 50 hours of the workouts with live coverage beginning on March 1.

The four will also be working to erase the memory of the 2021 NFL Draft when no HBCU players went off the boards.

The Combine workouts

One thing that jumps out to you when you watch Bell is the pop when the 6-2, 200-pounder hits people. That’s what Bell hopes NFL scouts will remember when he and three other HBCU products are among the 324 players at the Combine

Bell won’t get a chance to deliver some of his patented blows however. There is no 1-on-1 or group competition here. The Combine sends players through seven drills to test their speed, agility, strength and overall quickness and athletic ability. The drills are the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle.

Prospects also have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.

Size matters

Bell

Bell, a former high jump state champion and high school receiver in his native New Jersey, should excel in the workouts. Originally signed by Maryland, he found a home as a dominating run defender and overall defensive force at the back end of the Rattlers’ defense.

He used his size (6-2, 200 pounds, 33-inch arms) and ranginess to ward off defenders and make plays on the ball all over the field. He will be the first FAMU player drafted since 2013, most draft gurus believe. Bell was named to multiple FCS all-American teams.

Bell is projected to be taken on Day 3 of the draft when rounds 4-7 are chosen. He could move up with a strong Combine performance.

Size and speed are even better

It would be ever more rare for Williams to go off the draft boards.

He was the only NCAA Div. II player to be selected to compete and work out at the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in early February. Additionally, he’s the first FSU player to compete in the game. The Senior Bowl is considered the premier postseason all-star game for draft eligible players. He performed well there. A strong Combine performance will likely cement a spot in this year’s draft.

Draft history indicates that only one player from FSU has ever been drafted, and that was back in 1973. More recently, 5-9, 170-pound WR/KR Chris Hubert out of FSU was signed as a free agent by Arizona after an impressive preseason in 2016 but was eventually released. Former FSU offensive lineman Kion Smith signed a reserved/futures contract with Miami in September 2021.

Built like Bell

Williams

Like Bell, Williams has a tall, slender frame at 6’ 2.5” and 193 pounds. Like Bell also, he is a former receiver in high school. The tall, slender build appears to intrigue NFL personnel folks most about HBCU players in the defensive secondary. Bryan Mills was a 6-1, 175-pound free agent defensive back out of NC Central who was on the rosters of four NFL teams beginning in 2021. He recently signed to play with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

But Williams also impresses with his speed. He was the fastest player on his team at the Combine. That’s saying a lot. He says he wants to run 4.3 in the 40. If he does that, the size-speed combination will likely get him drafted.

“I believe in my skill set, I believe in my game and I’m going to just keep doing what I do, work hard, play through every rep and lock it down,” Williams told Justin Rogers of the Detroit News.

The solid pick

Tall and slender does not define South Carolina State’s Durant. Solid and cerebral would be more fitting.

Durant

The 5-10, 180-pounder was the captain of the Bulldogs’ 2021 MEAC championship run and Celebration Bowl win. Durant also won the MEAC’s defensive player of the year award. . He was the field general and leader of the defensive secondary that complimented SCSU’s fierce front seven. He also follows in a long line of SC State defenders that have found a home and success at the next level.

Durant showed a significant comfort level in handling assignments because of his athletic abilities and football IQ. He displayed a knack for being around the ball and making plays. He picked off 12 passes in his SCSU career.

Durant is not rated far behind Bell and Williams as a defensive backfield prospect.

Carter is battle-tested

Carter said on a recent report that he’s up to 6-4, 308 pounds. The former Southern standout has been on the Combine list the longest and was also an early selection to the Senior Bowl.

He is a former high school basketball player in Louisiana that led his team to a state championship. He was also a tight end on the football team. That athleticism has translated to a standout nimbleness as an offensive guard that caught the attention of pro scouts. His profile is similar to Houston 2019 first round pick Tytus Howard out of Alabama State, though Carter is not projected to go anywhere near that high.

The post Four HBCU products enter NFL Combine appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 1

Related
OCRegister

5 players and positions to watch for Giants at NFL Combine

The Giants are a regular headliner at the annual NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Their losing gives them high NFL Draft picks every year. They hold selection Nos. 5 and 7 this April: their own and the Chicago Bears’, respectively. They have a ton of roster needs. And there is a chance they could trade back from one of their positions, too.
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Star Skipping The Combine: NFL World Reacts

The NFL Scouting Combine used to be a must-attend event for college prospects hoping to improve their draft stock. However, the times have changed. Pro Days, meanwhile, have become a much larger focus leading up to the NFL Draft. So much so, one of the top prospects in this year’s class is skipping the combine altogether.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
New York Post

How the NFL combine can narrow down the Giants’ wealth of draft options

INDIANAPOLIS — With the fifth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select …. And with the seventh pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select …. Complete these two sentences, win valuable prizes and, just maybe, inject the Giants with the antidote for losing after so many sickening years devoid of winning.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Williams
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers enter NFL combine week with plenty of needs to address

The Steelers are embarking on the next-to-last step to possibly finding the next Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward or Maurkice Pouncey when they head to the NFL combine that begins this week in Indianapolis. But what they see in drills on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium will not nearly be as important as what they learn in interview sessions with players they might consider drafting.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Nfl Network#American Football#Gms#Nfl Scouting Combine#Florida A M#Southern#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Nfl Network#The Combine Bell#Bell Bell#Rattlers
AllSteelers

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn't as harsh on the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class as many others. In fact, he believes there's starting-caliber quarterbacks headed to the league. During his media session at the 2022 NFL Combine, Colbert addressed the quarterback class with high praise. "I...
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

What to Watch at the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine returns to Indianapolis this week, and Penn State will carry plenty of the discussion through the five days interviews, medical exams and on-field workouts. The Nittany Lions have a strong recent history of stellar combine workouts (remember the 2018 medal count?) and should move the...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Combine Confidential: 5 Burning Questions Entering Indy

The NFL Draft Bible is on location across the nation leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28th! Our next pitstop is the NFL Scouting Combine, which could be the last time the event is held in Indianapolis, as it plans to rotate cities in the future.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Manhattan Mercury

Thompson to participate in NFL Combine

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will compete in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine held at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis this week. Thompson is the first Wildcat to compete in Indianapolis since Alex Barnes and Dalton Risner back in 2019. Defensive end Wyatt Hubert and tight end Briley Moore participated...
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Combine Primer: What to Look for at the NFL's Indianapolis Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Get ready Cleveland Browns fans. It's time for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. For all practical purposes, the Combine is the kickoff of the 2022 season. The NFL league's year does not officially kick off until Wednesday, March 16, but the groundwork for the moves in free agency and in the NFL Draft will begin this week.
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy