MACON, Ga. — More than 104,000-square-feet of Macon Mall is about to undergo a major transformation. At a called meeting Thursday, the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority selected Dunwody/Beeland, Architects to carve out and design spaces for county offices and a library annex in the Burlington side of the mall. The vote came about two hours before county officials broke ground for the new amphitheater in the mall’s east parking lot not far from the former JC Penney store.

MACON, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO