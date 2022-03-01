ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DNR, March 1 Heloise

Daily News-Record
 1 day ago

Dear Heloise: Please urge the woman who chose the name of the street she grew up on as the same password for all of her accounts to reconsider. Passwords should never be the same. If a hacker manages to gain access to one account, then all of the accounts will be...

www.dnronline.com

Related
Taste Of Home

Why Don’t Houses in the South Have Basements?

If you live in the Midwest, then I bet you have a basement. Ours is filled with old baseball equipment, office space and a second freezer to store frozen vegetables (and frozen pizzas). The basement is also a great place to put a rec room, organizing space, TV or a bar. It’s a useful space, that’s for sure.
Agriculture Online

Deadly bird flu found in two more states

State and federal officials said they would kill infected poultry flocks in Kentucky and Virginia to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a deadly poultry disease. The Agriculture Department reported the new cases on Monday and asked trading partners to minimize the impact on poultry exports if they decide to restrict entry of U.S. chicken meat because of the disease.
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Pay Kids for Shoveling her Driveway

Is it reasonable to expect payment for doing a job you weren't asked to do?. Snowstorms have been an extreme weather situation for the beginning of 2022. Millions of people in the United States are experiencing extreme storms that are covering entire cities with inches of snow and ice.
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: the dangers of discarded plastics

DEAR HELOISE: Plastic pollution is a huge problem for wildlife, not only because animals can become entangled in it or ingest it, but also because it degrades into smaller and smaller pieces. These micro-plastics are found everywhere, from the deepest part of our oceans to our atmosphere. And they cause physiological problems in animals.
WTHI

Indiana DNR recreation, fishing guidebooks available online

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its outdoor recreation and fishing guides are now available online. The DNR’s 2022 Indiana Recreation Guide provides information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns, and other DNR properties. The guide is available here.
WEAU-TV 13

DNR to end all-online hunter education option for youth on March 20

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will end the all-online hunter education course for youth on March 20. The DNR temporarily offered the all-online hunter education option to all to help protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Following the updated guidance from state and federal health agencies, the DNR is returning to the in-person course for people under age 18.
beckershospitalreview.com

43% of Americans have had COVID-19, CDC estimates

More than 140 million Americans — about 43 percent of the nation's population — have had COVID-19, according to CDC estimates cited by The Washington Post. Every two weeks, the CDC collects thousands of blood tests analyzed by commercial labs for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. Those samples are also tested for coronavirus antibodies. The data is from 72,000 blood samples gathered through Jan. 29, which means the number of Americans infected is likely much higher now. The study counts each person only once and includes only antibodies from natural infection, not from vaccination.
Fox11online.com

DNR hires new sturgeon biologist

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There's a new biologist overseeing sturgeon management on the Lake Winnebago system. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Thursday introduced Margaret Stadig as its new fisheries biologist. "I'm initially from Detroit, and that's where I kind of got my start with lake sturgeon. Over there, we...
iheart.com

Bird Flu Found At 4th Indiana Turkey Farm

Avian influenza, more commonly known as "bird flu," has been found on a fourth Indiana commercial poultry farm, state officials confirmed Saturday (February 19) via ABC News. Laboratory testing of a second turkey farm in Greene County has resulted in "presumptively positive" results for the bird flu and will be verified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa, officials confirmed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 weekend snowmobile deaths, Wisconsin DNR says

MADISON, Wis. - There were three snowmobile-related deaths in Wisconsin over the weekend, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Feb. 14. Since the start of the new year, there have been 10 snowmobile fatalities with one additional pending investigation. There were 13 fatalities in 2021. While this weekend’s crashes...
The Independent

Bird flu found in backyard flocks in New York, Maine

The US Department of Agriculture announced this weekend that a “highly pathogenic” strain of bird flu had been found in non-commercial backyard flocks in both Maine and New York counties, which are roughly a seven-hour drive apart.Samples from both flocks were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.The USDA did not specify which types of birds were carrying the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which can “infect poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks,...
95.3 WBCKFM

Decatur Hunter Banned for Life by Michigan DNR for Poaching

A Van Buren County man got fined, sentenced to jail time, and will suffer a lifetime loss of hunting privileges after poaching nine trophy bucks. Last October, the Department of Natural Resources got a tip from none other than Michigan State Police. While investigating a domestic violence complaint in Van Buren county, the troopers noticed several deer in a barn where the alleged suspect spent "a significant amount of time." Conservation officers investigated and seized eight illegal bucks in the barn – five 10-pointers and three with eight points each. Two days later, an anonymous call on the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline brought the total to nine deer and Justin Ernst was arrested.
WNEM

Michigan DNR hiring seasonal park positions

If you’re looking to spend more time outdoors, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to apply for one of its many seasonal park positions. More than 1,300 seasonal park workers are hired each summer and fall to work in the state’s parks, forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors. Frontline staff help answer visitor questions, register campers, clean park buildings, mow grass, maintain trails and more. The view current openings, click here.
WEHT/WTVW

DNR scheduling reserved turkey hunts

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) -Hunters need to warm up their turkey calls because the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for reserved spring turkey hunts through March 14. Spring turkey season opens April 27 and runs through May 15. The bag limit is one bearded or male turkey for the season. Hunters can apply online […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bird flu outbreaks detected in Delaware, Michigan flocks

Delaware and Michigan have joined the growing list of U.S. states confirming outbreaks of a highly pathogenic avian influenza, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday. The virus, also known as the bird flu, does not pose an immediate threat to the public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease...
1520 The Ticket

COVID-19 Ag Home Test Recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin

If you have any at-home rapid COVID tests, an important recall was just issued. Apparently, a shipment of at-home tests have entered the United States illegally and as a result, these tests have not been authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA. Individuals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States are being told to avoid using this COVID test.
Kalamazoo Gazette

DNR offers tips for keeping coyotes at bay

LANSING, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering a few tips on how to coexist with coyotes, which can be found in pretty much all types of habitat across Michigan, even in urban and suburban areas. While coyotes are an integral part of the ecosystem, some people...
