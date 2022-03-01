ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Book Censorship

Those who want to censor books because of sex, violence or vulgarity have not thought through the issue. Anyone with a computer, smartphone, tablet, television, etc....

Black Parents Push Back Against Book Bans

A January 27th article by The New York Times revealed that a Tennessee school board has banned the teaching of “Maus”, a graphic novel that centers around the Holocaust. The Associated Press reported that in Georgia, Republicans have said they will go forward with a proposal that would allow parents to protest books or online material that they feel could harm their children. These are just a few examples of the onslaught of censorship that schools have been dealing with.
I recommend Lewis Hyde’s book The Gift to anyone talking to me about being a writer, or indeed an artist of any kind, as it spells out the difference between the “gift” economy – artists are “gifted” – and the money economy. They operate in different ways!
Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
Voices: Banning books definitely doesn’t count as cancel culture and I don’t know why you’d say it does

I once met a woman at a yard sale who told me she was on the hunt for Sarah Palin’s book “Going Rogue.” Her goal was to buy any volume she could find. Not to collect the book as a keepsake, per se, but to take them out of circulation. At last count she owned over 100 copies. As you might have gathered, she was not a fan of the author and failed vice presidential candidate, who once claimed she could see Russia from her Alaska home.Alongside the ubiquitous John Grisham, Sue Grafton and Nora Roberts novels, dusty copies of...
10 Must-Read Books On National Read Across America Day 2022

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” - Dr. Seuss. Well said from one of the world’s most beloved authors. As the nation celebrates National Read Across America Day 2022 on the beloved author’s birthday this March 2, why not go and pick up a book or two?
How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy

Any writer has to struggle with the dilemma of staying true to their vision or giving editors and readers what they want. A number of factors might influence the latter: the market, trends and sensibilities. But in the decades after the Civil War, Black writers looking to faithfully depict the horrors of slavery had to contend with readers whose worldviews were colored by racism, as well as an entire swath of the country eager to paper over the past. Charles Chesnutt was one of those writers. Forced to work with skeptical editors and within the confines of popular forms, Chesnutt nonetheless worked...
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta employees will be known as ‘Metamates’

Mark Zuckerberg has given his employees a new name as part of a widespread rebrand.Staff will be known as “metamates”, Mr Zuckerberg said, as he revealed a whole set of new principles in a meeting with staff.They also include the replacement of its infamous catchphrase “move fast”, with “move fast together”. “Be bold” will also be replaced with “build awesome things”.Mr Zuckerberg also revealed new values, including a commitment to “focus on long term impact” and not to “nice ourselves to death”.It was one of those new value that has prompted the most confusion and mockery after it was made...
‘Friends' Fans in China Complain of Censorship After LGBTQ Plotline Axed

Chinese fans of the TV sitcom “Friends” are complaining of censorship after noticing changes in a version of the show newly released in mainland China, including the removal of an LGBTQ storyline. Most noticeably, they said, the show is missing scenes and dialogue that refer to the sexuality...
Silicon Valley locals on Big Tech censorship: 'They're not impartial'

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Silicon Valley residents believe social media companies should be impartial when monitoring and censoring content, they told Fox News. Bay Area-based companies Twitter, Facebook and Google have been accused of unevenly moderating and censoring content posted by users to their sites. Recently, Twitter suspended Defiant L's, notorious for posting side-by-side screenshots to display alleged hypocrisy from prominent left-wing personalities, citing a "ban evasion" violation.
Kids Have No Place in a Liberal Democracy

We are building toward a series of portentous midterm elections that might as well be called the Kinderreferenda, with exactly none of the whimsy or charm that word entails. Whether the specific issues relating to children that parents, politicians, pundits, pediatricians, and peanut gallerists have spent the past several months debating—school closures, vaccine mandates, masking, appropriate reading material, classroom instruction and the role of families therein—appear on every or any ballot is irrelevant; the fate of the nation’s children is the engine of moral concern driving electoral activity local and national, left and right. If Glenn Youngkin’s surprise gubernatorial win in Virginia last year was secretly foretold in every fractious school-board meeting and town hall preceding it, then it was also a portent of things to come: It’s a childish world, and we’re all just living in it.
African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
Foundation finds and shares forgotten stories of African Americans

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Foundation finds and shares forgotten stories of African Americans. Alonzo Felder founded the My Roots Foundation to break down barriers that people face in trying...
OPINION | Joe Rogan controversy is reminder that censorship laws are bad idea that will backfire

Spotify’s decision to resist calls by powerful voices to remove Joe Rogan from its platform offers a good reminder that Americans must firmly reject government interference in private business decisions, including social media companies’. Coverage of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have buried far more concerning voices attacking Spotify for hosting Rogan: those coming from the Biden administration.
