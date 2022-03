The Florida A&M men's basketball team dropped their final road game of the regular season, falling to Southern 58 to 49. Four Rattlers scored in double figures, with Bryce Moragne leading the way with 14 points.

The Rattlers close out the regular season against rival Bethune-Cookman at home in Tallahassee on Saturday. Tip-off for the men's game is at 4:00.