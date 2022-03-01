UO signee Ware to play in Nike Hoop Summit

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Player of the week roundup — Oregon State landed three players of the week, one in softball and two in gymnastics.

Mariah Mazon struck out 27 batters in three appearances over 17.2 innings of work last week for Beavers softball, helping her earn Pac 12 Player of the Week. She gave up just eight hits, four walks and one earned run as OSU went 3-2 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. That was just the beginning though as Mazon threw a no-hitter against CSUN on Feb. 26, picking up 13 strikeouts.

At the plate, Mazon led all players at the Mary Nutter with 11 total hits, 13 RBIs and four doubles, as well as the second most runs scored with eight.

In the gym, Jade Carey, no surprise, once again won the Pac 12 Freshman of the Week. She tied her OSU all-around record with a 39.825 against Stanford last Friday and also scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine, second for her in the event and third perfect 10 all-time.

Carey's teammate Kaitlyn Yanish was named the Specialist of the Week. The senior went out in style in the Beavers final home meet with a floor score of 9.95, second only to Carey, and also took third in the vault.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

UO's Ware — Oregon men's basketball signee Kel'el Ware, a 7-foot center from North Little Rock, Arkansas, has been named to the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit Team, selected by the USA Basketball Men's Developmental National Team Committee.

It means Ware will play in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Moda Center.

Ten USA players play 10 international players (the World Select Team) in the game.

Ware is averaging 21.2 points, 12 rebounds and 5.7 blocks this season for Arkansas' defending Class 6A champs. He had an 18-block triple-double this season.

Washington State 103, OSU men 97, OT — The Beavers (3-25, 1-17 Pac-12) were competitive but lost to the Cougars at Gill Coliseum. It was their 15th consecutive loss.

WSU outscored the Beavers 19-13 in overtime.

Roman Silva had 21 points and Jarod Lucas 20 points for OSU, which shot .565 from the field. Michael Flowers had 27 for the Cougars, who shot .585 from the field.

The Beavers conclude the regular season with games at Washington State (Thursday) and Washington (Saturday).

Blazer5 Gaming —

Mikias Yohannes has been named general manager of the video-team team Blazer5 Gaming, which plays against other teams in NBA2K League.

He's originally from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and he emigrated to Dallas, Texas with his family at a young age. He had a successful career playing in the Overwatch League.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge of the world of esports, having competed at the highest level in a variety of games," said Cameron McAlees, head of Esports, Trail Blazers. "His background will allow for easy collaboration with players and coach (Andrew) Maxie while helping Blazer5 Gaming grow."

The team also added three players through the NBA2K League draft: Joshua "unguardable" Hunter, Dorian Earl "Bucket" Miller and Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi.

Hops tickets — Single game tickets for the 2022 Hillsboro Hops home season at Ron Tonkin Field go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.

They'll be available at the team's ticket website page, http://www.milb.com/hillsboro/tickets/single-game-tickets, as well as in person at the Hops front office at Ron Tonkin Field or by calling 503-640-0887.

The Hops' season starts Aril 8 with a series against Tri-City at Ron Tonkin Field.

College baseball — Oregon (5-3) beat St. John's 6-0 to sweep the four-game home series, outscoring them 58-9. Josiah Cromwick hit a three-run homer and Tommy Brandenburg allowed one hit in five innings. The Ducks have scored 79 runs in their past five games.

Yimmi Chara honored — Portland Timbers midfielder Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for week one. He helped the Timbers earn a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution, executing a bicycle-kick goal in the 78th minute to tie the match. He also tallied an assist.

The Timbers play at LAFC on Sunday, March 6.

Beavs rained out — Tuesday's nonleague baseball game between Oregon State and Seattle at Goss Stadium in Corvallis will not be played because of forecasted rain. No makeup game has been announced.

The Beavers are 7-0, and will now hold their home opener Friday against UC Irvine.

Idaho 64, PSU women 39 — At Moscow, Idaho, the Vikings (5-21, 0-18 Big Sky) led after one quarter but lost their 16th consecutive game. Esmeralda Morales had 10 points for PSU, which plays Idaho again Wednesday at Viking Pavilion.

