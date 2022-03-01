ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UO signee Ware to play in Nike Hoop Summit

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKaUg_0eRz23l400 SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Player of the week roundup — Oregon State landed three players of the week, one in softball and two in gymnastics.

Mariah Mazon struck out 27 batters in three appearances over 17.2 innings of work last week for Beavers softball, helping her earn Pac 12 Player of the Week. She gave up just eight hits, four walks and one earned run as OSU went 3-2 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. That was just the beginning though as Mazon threw a no-hitter against CSUN on Feb. 26, picking up 13 strikeouts.

At the plate, Mazon led all players at the Mary Nutter with 11 total hits, 13 RBIs and four doubles, as well as the second most runs scored with eight.

In the gym, Jade Carey, no surprise, once again won the Pac 12 Freshman of the Week. She tied her OSU all-around record with a 39.825 against Stanford last Friday and also scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine, second for her in the event and third perfect 10 all-time.

Carey's teammate Kaitlyn Yanish was named the Specialist of the Week. The senior went out in style in the Beavers final home meet with a floor score of 9.95, second only to Carey, and also took third in the vault.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

UO's Ware — Oregon men's basketball signee Kel'el Ware, a 7-foot center from North Little Rock, Arkansas, has been named to the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit Team, selected by the USA Basketball Men's Developmental National Team Committee.

It means Ware will play in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at Moda Center.

Ten USA players play 10 international players (the World Select Team) in the game.

Ware is averaging 21.2 points, 12 rebounds and 5.7 blocks this season for Arkansas' defending Class 6A champs. He had an 18-block triple-double this season.

Washington State 103, OSU men 97, OT — The Beavers (3-25, 1-17 Pac-12) were competitive but lost to the Cougars at Gill Coliseum. It was their 15th consecutive loss.

WSU outscored the Beavers 19-13 in overtime.

Roman Silva had 21 points and Jarod Lucas 20 points for OSU, which shot .565 from the field. Michael Flowers had 27 for the Cougars, who shot .585 from the field.

The Beavers conclude the regular season with games at Washington State (Thursday) and Washington (Saturday).

Blazer5 Gaming —

Mikias Yohannes has been named general manager of the video-team team Blazer5 Gaming, which plays against other teams in NBA2K League.

He's originally from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and he emigrated to Dallas, Texas with his family at a young age. He had a successful career playing in the Overwatch League.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge of the world of esports, having competed at the highest level in a variety of games," said Cameron McAlees, head of Esports, Trail Blazers. "His background will allow for easy collaboration with players and coach (Andrew) Maxie while helping Blazer5 Gaming grow."

The team also added three players through the NBA2K League draft: Joshua "unguardable" Hunter, Dorian Earl "Bucket" Miller and Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi.

Hops tickets — Single game tickets for the 2022 Hillsboro Hops home season at Ron Tonkin Field go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.

They'll be available at the team's ticket website page, http://www.milb.com/hillsboro/tickets/single-game-tickets, as well as in person at the Hops front office at Ron Tonkin Field or by calling 503-640-0887.

The Hops' season starts Aril 8 with a series against Tri-City at Ron Tonkin Field.

College baseball — Oregon (5-3) beat St. John's 6-0 to sweep the four-game home series, outscoring them 58-9. Josiah Cromwick hit a three-run homer and Tommy Brandenburg allowed one hit in five innings. The Ducks have scored 79 runs in their past five games.

Yimmi Chara honored — Portland Timbers midfielder Yimmi Chara has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for week one. He helped the Timbers earn a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution, executing a bicycle-kick goal in the 78th minute to tie the match. He also tallied an assist.

The Timbers play at LAFC on Sunday, March 6.

Beavs rained out — Tuesday's nonleague baseball game between Oregon State and Seattle at Goss Stadium in Corvallis will not be played because of forecasted rain. No makeup game has been announced.

The Beavers are 7-0, and will now hold their home opener Friday against UC Irvine.

Idaho 64, PSU women 39 — At Moscow, Idaho, the Vikings (5-21, 0-18 Big Sky) led after one quarter but lost their 16th consecutive game. Esmeralda Morales had 10 points for PSU, which plays Idaho again Wednesday at Viking Pavilion.

Lake Oswego Review

Motivated Cross Hanas helps lift Winterhawks

Known for producing unique goals, Portland Winterhawks winger Cross Hanas has eye on the NHL.Do an Internet search for the name Cross Hanas, and up pop several highlights of the lacrosse-style goals from behind the net. He's scored that way on several occasions, including in the 2019-20 season opener. Hanas' work from behind the net has included some nifty assists, perhaps none more over-the-top than the pass in a December game at Spokane. With time behind the net, he flipped the puck over the goalie's head and James Stefan batted it out of the air for a memorable goal.  ...
NHL
The Madras Pioneer

First round preview: No. 7 Madras girls basketball hosts No. 10 Astoria

The White Buffalos look to keep their momentum rolling into the Class 4A playoffs when they host Astoria on Saturday. For the Madras girls basketball team, the quest for a state title finally begins in earnest this weekend. The White Buffalos, who are the No. 7 seed in the 4A Girls Basketball State Championships, will play host to the No. 10-seeded Astoria Fishermen in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, March 5, in the Buffalo Dome at Madras High School. Astoria (16-9, 7-1 Cowapa) was the second-place team in its league this season, but the Fishermen are still...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Colton, Molalla wrestlers find state success

The Vikings and Indians mix it up with the state's best during this year's various state tournaments. Max Salvetti capped off a stellar wrestling season for the Molalla High Indians with a championship match appearance at 113 pounds at this year's Class 4A State Championships at Cascade High School. Unfortunately,...
MOLALLA, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Trail Blazers routed again, this time at Phoenix

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games.WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2 Phoenix 120, Trail Blazers 90 — The Trail Blazers have stumbled after the All-Star Game break, and lost their third consecutive game in lopsided fashion against the Suns. The Blazers (25-37) have lost by 30 points (Phoenix), 32 (Denver) and 37 (Golden State). Phoenix (50-12), which has the NBA's best record, was playing without stars Chris Paul (right thumb) and Devin Booker (health and safety protocols). But, it didn't matter, although Portland played well in the first quarter. The Suns shot .500 from the field and made 14 3-pointers. Cameron Johnson had 20 points and Deandre Ayton had 18 points and eight rebounds. The Blazers shot .385 and made 11 of 31 3-pointers (.355). Brandon Williams had 14 points. Trendon Watford had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists; Drew Eubanks had 13 points and eight rebounds. The Suns held Anfernee Simons to 11 points — all in the first quarter. Now, it's two games at Minnesota — 5 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Monday. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
Portland Tribune

Country Christian girls in state bracket play

A pair of home playoff wins propel the Cougars into the final eight of the 1A state playoffs in Baker City. It's trophy time for the Country Christian girls basketball team after a pair of home state playoff wins thrust them into bracket play at the 1A State Tournament in Baker City. The Cougars dispatched Livingstone Academy 76-22 on Feb. 23, then Mohawk by a 51-16 score on Feb. 26 to earn their ticket to the big dance in Baker City and the Elite Eight. In the round of 24, the Cougars battled Livingstone Academy, which tried to employ a triangle-and-2 defense that ended up backfiring on them. The attempt to keep Lizzie Barden and Annie Bafford under control simply didn't work as they'd routinely break the pressure, creating five-on-three opportunities that provided points aplenty.
BAKER CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Westside boys playoff wrap: Round 1

All 16 of the higher seeds managed to advance in the first round of the OSAA Boys 6A State Basketball Playoffs. Below is a summary of Westside boys basketball first round playoff games. South Medford 79, Sunset 55. No. 4-seeded South Medford struggled early but pulled away late against No....
Gresham Outlook

Gophers fall short to Grant in first playoff game

Lackluster start, chaotic play leads to an early playoff exist for Gresham boys It just wasn't their night. Despite managing a comeback after a slow start, the Gresham High School boys' varsity basketball team played its final game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, March 1, falling to Grant High School in the postseason 69-54. "You know they are a good team. They shot the ball well, they have good size, they have good guards, and you have to give them credit," said Gresham head coach Eric Lyslo. "They came here ready to play." Gresham traveled to...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Molalla boys find way into state playoffs

A four-OT thriller and a play-in game win over Cottage Grove has the Indians in 4A bracket; they battle Junction City on Friday. A regular-season overtime win over North Marion and a play-in game win over Cottage Grove have the Molalla boys basketball team in the state playoffs. The Indians,...
MOLALLA, OR
Gresham Outlook

Barlow girls hoops lean on defense for first-round playoffs win

Kennedie Shuler scores 17; Bruins knock down shots late to secure 46-36 win over South EugeneAs the offense floundered in the face of a zone, Barlow girls basketball leaned on its defense in an opening round playoff match that ended tighter than expected. Led by a pair of smothering senior guards — Lindsay Barden and Melanie Hiu, who was back on the court after being out a month with an illness — the Bruins were able to maintain their tenuous lead through multiple scoring droughts and contain South Eugene's dangerous backcourt duo thanks to discipline on defense. "Defense...
HIGH SCHOOL
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
