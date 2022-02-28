ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Kansas State basketball takes No. 12-ranked Texas Tech to the wire but falls, 73-68: Three takeaways

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 1 day ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Kansas State Wildcats may be slumping at the worst possible time, but they aren't going down without a fight.

Just ask No. 12-ranked Texas Tech, which needed a six-point run down the stretch to escape with a 73-68 victory Monday on senior nigh at United Supermarkets Arena.

"It's just Groundhog Day," K-State coach Bruce Weber said of another narrow loss for the Wildcats, who dropped their fourth straight to fall to 14-15 overall and 6-11 in the Big 12. "I would say the same thing I've always said. I appreciate the guys (and) I love the guys.

Previously: Kansas State basketball's postseason hopes and Bruce Weber's future hanging by a thread

"They care."

K-State led, 68-67, on two Selton Miguel free throws with 1:25 left, but Tech answered with the final six points to remain unbeaten in 18 home games. The Red Raiders improved to 23-7 with a 12-5 league record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYXFG_0eRz1t1c00

K-State still had a chance when, trailing by a point with 24.3 seconds left, Mike McGuirl appeared to come up with a steal. But instead he was whistled for a foul and Adonis Arms hit both free throws to put Texas Tech up 71-68.

Both K-State coach Bruce Weber and McGuirl suggested, in no uncertain terms after the game, that they disagreed with the call. Same with Miguel, who got the start in place of injured point guard Markquis Nowell.

"It was a crazy game," Miguel said. "I think at the end, we got called for what wasn't a foul, but the refs called it.

"And then there was just the pressure of the game. But that call changed the game."

Previously: Kansas State basketball falls short in devastating loss 74-73 loss to Iowa State

So did a no-call on the next possession, when Nijel Pack launched a 3-pointer for the tie, but had his shot partially blocked by Mylik Wilson. Pack pleaded his case for a foul to no avail.

On McGuirl's defensive play, he leaped over Arms to grab what looked like a 50-50 ball, but when Arms went down, the foul was called.

"You guys watched it. I watched it and I don't understand it," Weber said. "I watched it in the game, I didn't understand it, and I watched it on the video and I don't understand it.

"And if you study it and look at the slow motion of Nijel's shot, I think you'll see something, too."

Texas Tech used a 12-point run to close the first half and lead 39-31 at the half, but K-State opened the second period with a 9-1 run to tie it at 40 on a Mark Smith 3-pointer.

The Wildcats also used an 8-0 spurt midway through the half to grab a 52-50 lead on a Miguel basket, setting up the wild finish.

Wildcats go down swinging

Kansas State has been at its best this season with its back against the wall, and Monday was no different.

Texas Tech, which has dominated on its home court all season, remained unbeaten in 18 home games despite a valiant effort from the Wildcats.

K-State became just the second team to stay within single digits of Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. The other was Kansas, which lost by eight.

Picking up the slack

With Nowell sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered Saturday against Iowa State, Kansas State made up the difference with all four guards scoring in double figures.

McGuirl, who came in averaging 7.0 points, had 12 in the first half to keep the Wildcats in it early and finished with a season-high 18 points 7 of 15 shooting with three 3-pointers. Miguel, who got the start in place of Nowell, had 14 points, with Pack adding 13 and Smith 11 plus six rebounds.

Williams vs. small ball

When Kansas State went small, Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams had a ball. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams repeatedly posted the Wildcats up inside to fuel a 12-0 Red Raider run to end the first half.

Williams was too physical for Ismael Massoud (6-9, 210), too quick for center Davion Bradford and too tall for any Wildcat guard. But after scoring 11 first-half points on 4 of 5 shooting, he was just 3-for-7 in the second period.

The killer was Warren, who more than doubled his season average with 23 points on 9 of 11 shooting.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball takes No. 12-ranked Texas Tech to the wire but falls, 73-68: Three takeaways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ukrainians say they are fighting on in Kherson

WASHINGTON/KYIV/KHARKIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. With Moscow having failed in its aim of...
POLITICS
The Hill

Reynolds response hammers Biden for 'weakness on world stage'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) hammered President Biden for his “weakness on the world stage” in the Republican response to Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Reynolds, speaking from Des Moines, touched on Russia’s unfolding invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s “disastrous” withdrawal from...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, TX
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Basketball
City
Lubbock, TX
The Hill

US to ban Russian flights from American airspace

The U.S. government is banning Russian planes and airlines from American airspace amid Moscow's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The orders from the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Federal Aviation Administration include "aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, a person who is a citizen of Russia. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights."
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Russian people may not be able to withstand "economic siege," experts say

The crippling sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are already wreaking havoc on the lives of ordinary Russians, who can only expect things to worsen in the days and weeks ahead, experts say. The measures announced by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend include targeting...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Iowa State#The Kansas State Wildcats#The Red Raiders#K State#Nijel Pack#Arms
Fox News

Ukraine war: How Russia's invasion has reverberating effects on sports world

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reverberated across the sports world and is affecting the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes who take part in international competitions. International sporting bodies have cracked down on the countries by either eliminating any mention of them within the competitions or barring athletes from...
UEFA
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

1K+
Followers
978
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy