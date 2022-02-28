Kansas State basketball takes No. 12-ranked Texas Tech to the wire but falls, 73-68: Three takeaways

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Kansas State Wildcats may be slumping at the worst possible time, but they aren't going down without a fight.

Just ask No. 12-ranked Texas Tech, which needed a six-point run down the stretch to escape with a 73-68 victory Monday on senior nigh at United Supermarkets Arena.

"It's just Groundhog Day," K-State coach Bruce Weber said of another narrow loss for the Wildcats, who dropped their fourth straight to fall to 14-15 overall and 6-11 in the Big 12. "I would say the same thing I've always said. I appreciate the guys (and) I love the guys.

"They care."

K-State led, 68-67, on two Selton Miguel free throws with 1:25 left, but Tech answered with the final six points to remain unbeaten in 18 home games. The Red Raiders improved to 23-7 with a 12-5 league record.

K-State still had a chance when, trailing by a point with 24.3 seconds left, Mike McGuirl appeared to come up with a steal. But instead he was whistled for a foul and Adonis Arms hit both free throws to put Texas Tech up 71-68.

Both K-State coach Bruce Weber and McGuirl suggested, in no uncertain terms after the game, that they disagreed with the call. Same with Miguel, who got the start in place of injured point guard Markquis Nowell.

"It was a crazy game," Miguel said. "I think at the end, we got called for what wasn't a foul, but the refs called it.

"And then there was just the pressure of the game. But that call changed the game."

So did a no-call on the next possession, when Nijel Pack launched a 3-pointer for the tie, but had his shot partially blocked by Mylik Wilson. Pack pleaded his case for a foul to no avail.

On McGuirl's defensive play, he leaped over Arms to grab what looked like a 50-50 ball, but when Arms went down, the foul was called.

"You guys watched it. I watched it and I don't understand it," Weber said. "I watched it in the game, I didn't understand it, and I watched it on the video and I don't understand it.

"And if you study it and look at the slow motion of Nijel's shot, I think you'll see something, too."

Texas Tech used a 12-point run to close the first half and lead 39-31 at the half, but K-State opened the second period with a 9-1 run to tie it at 40 on a Mark Smith 3-pointer.

The Wildcats also used an 8-0 spurt midway through the half to grab a 52-50 lead on a Miguel basket, setting up the wild finish.

Wildcats go down swinging

Kansas State has been at its best this season with its back against the wall, and Monday was no different.

Texas Tech, which has dominated on its home court all season, remained unbeaten in 18 home games despite a valiant effort from the Wildcats.

K-State became just the second team to stay within single digits of Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. The other was Kansas, which lost by eight.

Picking up the slack

With Nowell sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered Saturday against Iowa State, Kansas State made up the difference with all four guards scoring in double figures.

McGuirl, who came in averaging 7.0 points, had 12 in the first half to keep the Wildcats in it early and finished with a season-high 18 points 7 of 15 shooting with three 3-pointers. Miguel, who got the start in place of Nowell, had 14 points, with Pack adding 13 and Smith 11 plus six rebounds.

Williams vs. small ball

When Kansas State went small, Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams had a ball. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams repeatedly posted the Wildcats up inside to fuel a 12-0 Red Raider run to end the first half.

Williams was too physical for Ismael Massoud (6-9, 210), too quick for center Davion Bradford and too tall for any Wildcat guard. But after scoring 11 first-half points on 4 of 5 shooting, he was just 3-for-7 in the second period.

The killer was Warren, who more than doubled his season average with 23 points on 9 of 11 shooting.

