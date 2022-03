You know a song is great, when it takes you right back to the very first time you heard it every time it comes on. There are just some songs out there that have the ability to take you back in time, and Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” does it for me every damn time, as it does for so many others. With that being said, Lambert changed all of our worlds with the song on this date, […] The post On This Date: Miranda Lambert Releases “The House That Built Me” Back In 2010 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO