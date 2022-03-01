ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman, WA

McLean fills large leadership roll for the Scotties

KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago

FREEMAN, Wash. — The first thing you might notice about Sydney McLean on the basketball floor is her lack of height, you’ll quickly learn it doesn’t matter. McLean is a force for the Scotties and she’s headed to Whitworth to play hoops in College next year.

McLean admits she’s right around 5’1, but she has a big game, a big personality, and a big future. She hopes that she inspires other players to not care about their size and focus on the hard work and skill necessary to get to the next level.

Her basketball skills are impressive, but not as impressive as her off the court accomplishments. McLean is a 4.0 student, she’s a black belt, and is in a ton of clubs including FBLA.

If you would like to nominate a Shining Star, they have to be a Senior with a 3.5 GPA or higher, please send your nomination to sports@kxly.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga basketball player personally delivers shoes for man experiencing homelessness

SPOKANE, Wash.– Size 17 shoes are hard to come by, but that didn’t stop a Gonzaga basketball player from finding a few pairs to help a man in need. Spokane Quaranteam founder Rick Clark shared to the group’s Facebook page that a local homeless outreach group was trying to track down a pair of shoes that size. He said the pair a very tall man experiencing homelessness had on were on their last leg.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New collective aims to help Gonzaga athletes with NIL rights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga student-athletes now have a new way to market themselves. Gonzaga community leaders launched the “Friends of Spike” Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective on Tuesday. The program will allow student-athletes from Gonzaga to get paid for having their name, image, or likeness used in a variety of different ways.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Freeman, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy