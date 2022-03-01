ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Austin Theory Cautions Vince McMahon About Pat McAfee, Omos Destroys T-BAR

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– Austin Theory is skeptical of Pat McAfree, and tried to warn Vince McMahon about going on his show during tonight’s Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Theory try to express...

411mania.com

The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
wrestlinginc.com

Shane McMahon Challenges Hulk Hogan: “Got One More In Ya?”

Shane McMahon has seemingly challenged two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a future match, possibly at WrestleMania 38. On Sunday, McMahon shared a photo of himself in the hallway of Madison Square Garden, where he would attend a New York Rangers game with his three sons. As seen below, McMahon stood in front of the synopsis of WrestleMania 1, which was headlined by Hogan and Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper. McMahon stated that reading the synopsis got him thinking about a match with The Hulkster.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
PWMania

Kurt Angle Discusses Steve Austin Potentially Wrestling Again At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle talked about the rumored match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:. Austin potentially coming out of retirement:. “I’m surprised and I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s been out for so long. But...
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
411mania.com

Montez Ford Comments on WWE Raw Match, Says ‘Everyone Is Healthy’

– As previously reported, The Street Profits picked up a win over RK-Bro last night on WWE Raw. Montez Ford won the match after pinning Randy Orton following a Frog Splash. There was speculation that Orton might’ve been hurt or possibly injured during the move. Footage surfaced showing Orton favoring his shoulder and getting helped to walk out of the arena after the match. Ford has since commented on the match via Twitter.
The Spun

WWE World Reacts To Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon Rumors

There’s a chance that Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon may be fighting in the near future. Per Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the schedule for Wrestlemania. This would be quite the match considering that McMahon is close to turning 77. Meanwhile,...
CinemaBlend

The Pros And Cons Of Vince McMahon Fighting Pat McAfee At WrestleMania

We’re a little more than a month away from WrestleMania, and while the top of the card is pretty well set, there still aren’t a ton of other matches we know for sure we’re getting. Instead, what we have are a lot of rumors and assumptions based on a combination of storylines and reports from various insiders. The latest of the rumors is that WWE owner Vince McMahon will wrestle commentator Pat McAfee in a match on one of the nights. Let’s break this down and talk about all the pros and cons.
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Shares Pics From Bachelorette Party

Alexa Bliss had her bachelorette party over the weekend, and posted some photos online. Bliss shared the photos on her Instagram account from the weekend, which took place in Las Vegas. You can see the post below, which reveals that Bliss’ friends and former WWE colleagues Athena (Ember Moon) and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) were there.
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 2.26.22: New Day & Drew McIntyre Battle the Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio featuring a six-man tag team main event and more, with the results now online. You can see the results below, per WrestlingBodyslam.net:. * Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland. * United States Championship Match: Damian Priest...
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
411mania.com

Street Profits Defeat RK-Bro On Raw, Randy Orton Potentially Hurt

The Street Profits were victorious against RK-Bro on Raw, and it appeared as if Randy Orton may have gotten injured during the match. Monday’s show saw the two teams do battle ahead of the triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode, with Street Profits picking up the win.
411mania.com

Note On Opening Match For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT 2.0

Mike Johnson of PWInsider on the details on the match that is set to kick off tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. According to Johnson, the tag team match of Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode will open the show. Here’s the current WWE...
411mania.com

Trial Date For XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Set

We now have a trial date for former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Alpha Entertainment, and WWE. PWInsider reports that a start date of July 11th was set by the U.S. District Court District of Connecticut in New Haven. As previously reported, Luck sued McMahon, Alpha...
411mania.com

Rob Conway Worked As Producer On Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE alumnus Rob Conway was behind the scenes at tonight’s NXT, working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Conway was backstage in a producer capacity for Tuesday’s show. Conway was recently doing a stint at the the WWE Performance Center as a Guest Coach and trainer. No word...
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
