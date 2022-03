When undergraduates test positive for COVID-19, the length of their isolation period hinges largely on whether they live on-campus or off. The University’s current public health guidance calls for on-campus students who test positive to isolate for at least five days, with the date of their positive test marking day zero. On day five, those students can begin taking daily proctored rapid antigen tests and are released from isolation upon obtaining a negative result. For students who live off-campus, the protocol is different – University guidelines require them to be isolated for seven days, after which they may resume normal activities without first testing negative. As the undergraduate community has grappled with a surge in cases in recent weeks, some students say they have found the University’s isolation policies to be inconsistent and frustrating.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO